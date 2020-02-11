advertisement

It’s been about four weeks since the last AAC basketball leaderboards were released, and it’s good to be back. Where are the teams heading in the background?

Many inconsistencies mean that the ranking has changed a lot in the past few weeks. Houston is the only AAC basketball team currently ranked 20th, but Cincinnati received six votes.

We are only a month from the AAC tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, where it will be full of surprises. A reminder that the top 4 participants of the conference tournament say goodbye in the first round and have Thursday off. As of now, these four teams would be Houston as the only team with Cincinnati, Tulsa and SMU directly behind them.

Jayden Gardner continues to impress with 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds for East Carolina. He plays at such a high level and if ECU were a bit better, he would be banned from the AAC player of the year.

Jarron Cumberland is beginning to give insight into what he did last season. However, he was completely out of action against UConn when he shot from the ground only 1:11. Despite the loss, the Bearcats are on the advance and are entering the general bidding process again.

A lot can change this past month as the teams fight for their place in the tournament and a goodbye on Thursday. It’s a tight race for the Byes with three teams in one game after the fourth starting point. I think that the teams are now structured as follows.

