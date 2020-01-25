advertisement

The Housing Fix is ​​a series of The Irish Times that examines solutions to the housing crisis in Ireland – arguably the biggest social and economic problem in the country and its next government – ahead of the general election.

How can the real estate crisis in Ireland be understood: the crucial social, political and economic problem of our time? Although many quick solutions are promised in the run-up to the elections, it is a complex problem that eludes simple solutions. After that, everyone in power faces the real and long-term challenge of getting things done.

The articles in this series deal with key areas such as home care, rental, industry proposals, political party promises, and what Ireland can learn internationally. After reading them all and consulting experts at home and abroad, I summarize 12 key actions for the next government here.

1. Build more houses

It’s easy to say, but very difficult to deliver. The supply of new residential properties rose from less than 10,000 in 2016 to around 21,000 last year and could rise again in 2020. The supply has increased, but is still below target.

And from trying to focus on what was already done at the start of the campaign, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says that 40,000 a year should be the new goal. But while the overall building volume needs to increase, tackling this alone is not enough. Simply building 40,000 or even 50,000 a year does not solve this problem. Like most things in housing, it’s not easy.

2. Build in the right places at the right cost

Some parts of the market may not be far from balance, certainly given the central bank’s lending rules, which are required, and their impact on demand. Some of the more expensive houses in Dublin are selling slowly and the rising supply is one of the reasons for the rapidly declining growth in property prices. However, the term “housing market” is misleading – there are several markets that differ in price, type of accommodation and geography.

For first time buyers, the lack of affordability in the capital has driven development – and new buyers – from Dublin to Cos Meath, Kildare, Wicklow and Louth. Goodbody Stockbroker estimates that home completions in commuter districts rose 22 percent last year, compared to 2 percent in Dublin. The supply has also increased in Dublin, but there is a shortage of affordable apartments and cheaper apartments.

3. Build more social housing

The other big gap is an adequate supply of so-called social and affordable housing, which generally includes public grants for those who want to buy or rent. The National Economic and Social Council, the think tank, estimates that a quarter to a third of the population will not be able to rent or buy on commercial terms.

The homelessness crisis is the clearest evidence of the housing shortage, but not the only one. The supply of social housing has increased – there is fierce debate about how to count the number of units – but all parties accept that much more is needed. We have to be aware that the provisions here are an independent element of the market. And that won’t change.

4. Solve the affordability puzzle

The total construction costs here are at the level of more expensive large EU countries. And there is a particular problem with the cost of housing in Dublin. Economist Ronan Lyons believes it is paramount for the new government to find out exactly why this is – and it is worth noting that some experts believe that local authorities can actually deliver at affordable prices.

We need to get to the bottom of this, especially with regard to the Dublin apartment building, where the debate appears to be only in circles. A certain way is required to convey this. The real estate industry Ireland has proposed a national forum for housing.

5. Create a better social housing model

All parties agree that billions more must be spent on the construction of social housing. Everyone agrees that public land is an important resource for social housing, and the government has set up the Land Development Agency to accelerate this. Everyone also agrees that local authorities play a key role, although opinions on what exactly this should be are different. It is important to find the best model or models for delivery. It is a key issue.

One of the main differences between the parties is how the new building program should be organized – how much the local authorities do and how much depends on private sector supply models, often through joint ventures with the state or housing associations. The voluntary sector also plays a key role. Housing associations such as Clúid have pioneered new models of affordable housing.

We will likely try different approaches as policy makers figure out what works and what doesn’t. Practicability, not ideology, must state this.

6. Support the construction industry

We have to accept that the construction and real estate industry needs a lot more capacity – and the right incentives. It is the builders who build houses, and the industry was torn down by the financial crisis after 2008. All plans and models rely on a strong increase in capacity in the construction industry.

Industry indicators demonstrate the need for a massive expansion of the skilled workforce – between 80,000 and 100,000. There are some big players in the industry, but many smaller ones, many with limited capacity. New approaches to building and designing – more standardization and different designs – may be needed.

Tax relief has given enormous resources to student housing, but we need industry to build more houses and apartments. And there are good reasons to revise and enforce vacant land taxation to stop hoarding land and lower land prices.

The Irish Home Builders Association, a representative body, believes that reducing taxes, duties and VAT costs and working with utilities are critical to increasing the profitability of the offer.

7. Help the excluded

Those who cannot afford to enter the market – to buy or rent – are currently supported by a number of programs, in particular the housing allowance payment system, in which people who cannot afford market rents and other rental subsidy systems. The cost of subsidizing rents in the private sector is now more than EUR 800 million as programs to provide people with interim solutions are long-term. Placing these people in more permanent homes would be a much better solution for them and would also free up the places they currently occupy.

A common approach is needed to support groups with lower incomes in the longer term. Ronan Lyons believes that a “cost rent” model in which rent payment is based on the cost of supply rather than market value is the most likely path. Some paid rental models are being tested in Ireland.

All new models also have to support the group in the middle – those who cannot afford to buy or rent in the market, but currently do not qualify for social support. UCD lecturer and architect, Orla Hegarty, says whoever is in government has to “accept that apartments are very expensive and subsidize”.

8. Find some quick fixes

There are thousands of vacant properties across the country. And many people in emergency shelters or on rent support. According to Orla Hegarty, local authorities need to take a more active approach to redeveloping vacant properties, including those above retail space, and seek EU support for green improvements.

Tom Gilligan of the Mayo County Council discovered 183,000 free properties nationwide in the 2016 census. The local council has launched vacant homes.ie, a website where people can log known free websites for follow-up by the local council. In the meantime, more than 3,500 properties have been registered and over 300 are in use again, with many more being examined or processed.

9. Take the rental seriously

All parties are trying to help tenants – but most still end up selling the home ownership idea. We have to decide whether we want to develop a long-term rental model and, if so, act accordingly. This means that there are currently more asking rents at record levels.

Tenants need more security – and some parties address this in their manifestos. However, if we want to develop a long-term rental market, we cannot further disparage the landlords. Private landlords are leaving the market in droves – an estimate of more than 35,000 in recent years. Fund buyers or buy-to-rent buyers are depreciated as “vultures”. Some are. And some are longer-term pension fund investors.

We need clarity about our goals for the rental market. And if part of it is to open the option of long-term letting, it has an impact on politics. This also affects the normal financial life cycle of Irish families.

10. Become more European

In short, we have to live more like mainland Europeans. The government’s strategy is to develop many more accommodations near city centers. This saves travel time and saves having a car. But it also requires that people live in smaller units, either in apartments or in smaller houses. In technical jargon it is called “densification” and is typical of the way people live in many large European cities.

Some areas of our city centers – think of Dublin’s Stoneybatter – are already densely populated. In order to achieve this, the outgoing government authorities planned to open up many state-owned and “idle” – former commercial areas near the city centers.

Orla Hegarty believes that the current decision for those who can afford to buy between a small apartment and a reasonably sized house is often a breeze for young buyers: the house always wins. Larger and better downtown options with reasonable standards will be required if people are to accept new ways of life. The infrastructure, in particular the transport connection, is also crucial for this, which is of crucial importance for the sustainability agenda.

Giving up the traditional goal of a half-D and a back garden would mean a big cultural change. A convincing sales job is needed to convince the Irish how to live like Europeans.

11. Avoid gimmicks

It is election season, of course. And we already promise a multitude of new homes, new homes to help first-time buyers, and suggestions aimed at tenants. The law of unintended consequences may apply to many of them. And some could just keep the prices higher. But the Irish political system cannot resist a new “scheme” or the expansion of an existing one.

12. Accept that property prices can stall – or fall

The affordability problem could be solved by higher incomes or by lower house prices and rents, or more likely by a combination of these. This can upset the banks, whose mortgage security would be worth less, and some existing homeowners, especially those with negative equity. But we cannot base the future on ever higher subsidies for ever more expensive houses.

In the worst case, we need a long period of flat rates when wages rise. If all of this could be addressed, we could even see a gradual decrease in property prices for citizens: tenants, buyers, and homeless families.

And that would be a really positive contribution to the quality of Irish life.

