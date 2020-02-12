advertisement

Gavin Newsom entered governance a year ago after making many promises to accomplish great things or, as he put it, “big hairy, bold goals”.

Perhaps the boldest was to solve the ever-growing housing shortage in California by building another 3.5 million units by 2025.

advertisement

In particular, in an online article, he promised “to direct efforts to develop the 3.5 million new residential units we need by 2025 because our solutions must be as brave as the problem is big.”

In his inaugural speech, Newsom said he would implement “a Marshall Plan for Affordable Housing” that is comparable to the reconstruction of Europe after World War II.

The construction of 3.5 million residential units in seven years corresponds to an average of 500,000 per year. However, in the first year of his tenure, housing fell for the first time in a decade, according to a new Construction Industry Research Board report released this week.

Despite an increase in the last two months of 2019, the year ended with 110,218 new buildings, the CIRB said and decreased by 7% compared to 2018.

The number is not only barely a fifth of what the future governor promised, but also barely half of the state’s official goal of 180,000. In other words, the shortage is worsening in California.

Newsom’s promises have also been reduced. He now calls the commitment of 3.5 million units “a goal that cannot be achieved” and told the Los Angeles Times: “It is a persistent problem. You cannot snap your fingers overnight and hundreds of thousands, millions of housing units to build. “

In fact, his claim that we need 3.5 million more housing units is completely wrong. It comes from a study by a research company that has since been discredited, which assumed that the California housing market was comparable to that of New York City.

Nonetheless, Senator Scott Wiener continued to use the number as he tried unsuccessfully last month to persuade the Senate to pass its legislation, Senate Bill 50, which would have made it easier to build some types of housing in some areas by overriding local zoning laws ,

A more sensible, but still difficult, goal would be to build perhaps a million more units over the next five years, close to the state’s official goal. California, the CIRB said in its report, built around 200,000 units a year in the first decade of the century until the Great Recession overwhelmed the state and reduced production by 85%.

Wiener, a San Francisco Democrat, could not persuade the Senate to change its bill. This was mainly due to the opposition of his Los Angeles County compatriots and Newsom’s unwillingness to stand up for him.

However, something like SB 50 is needed to overcome the local resistance to multi-family housing – condominiums – that middle and low-income families need in urban centers, and to tempt developers and investors to start production.

While the total housing stock declined by 7% last year, the CIRB report shows that the share of apartment buildings has decreased by 11%, which is exactly the wrong direction. One wonders whether the decline has to do with the adoption of a nationwide rent control bill supported by Newsom.

We have to say goodbye to the 3.5 million figure that Newsom set up during his election campaign and which Vienna continued to quote, and to set a more sensible and achievable goal.

Above all, we need to pinpoint the obstacles to building whatever they are and ruthlessly attack them.

The CIRB report should be a wake-up call. We need less speech and more action.

CalMatters is a nonprofit journalistic company dedicated to explaining how the Capitol state of California works and why. More stories from Dan Walters can be found at calmatters.org/commentary

advertisement