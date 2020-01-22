advertisement

A British housewife quit her job and founded an academy that teaches women good manners, etiquette, housework, and “spoiling their husbands like 1959”.

Alena Kate Pettitt had worked in marketing but decided to stop marrying and welcome her son to the world.

The mother has settled in the Cotswolds and is now a proud “#TradWife”. a “housewife” of her generation who “likes to submit, take care of the house and spoil [her] husband”.

While women struggle with sexism and equality issues to be seen as more than mothers and women, Pettitt told the BBC that that’s exactly what she was born for.

The culture [in the 1990s] was anything but what I enjoyed, and I definitely felt like an outsider.

It was all kind of like, let’s fight the boys and go out and be independent and break glass ceilings. But I just felt born to be mother and wife.

What I really got was the old shows of the 1950s and 60s.

While Pettitt felt “dissatisfied” at work, she was happy to take care that her husband came home for a cooked meal consisting of foods that she bought with a “monthly allowance”.

The mother discovered a number of other “traditional” women who shared the same lifestyle as her and has since set up a website called The Darling Academy that encourages women to put their husbands first.

The academy also shares etiquette recipes and tips that support a return to “traditional English manners, lifestyles and values”. Pettitt gives further advice in her two books Ladies Like Us and English Etiquette.

While the # TradWife trend seems to be a big step back for women, Pettitt argues that feminism is about choices.

To say that you can go to work and compete with men and not stay at home – for me it means making a decision.

Pettitt definitely makes a valid statement and if she likes to stay at home, cook, clean and look after her family, then she has every right to do so. A more problematic aspect of lifestyle is the repeated references to “living like 1959”, when staying at home was less an option for women than an expected feature.

The trend is certainly not for everyone, and the mother had a fair share of setbacks, but she believes it is counterintuitive to shame people for “traditional” lifestyles, as this is “non-progressive” in itself.

