The House of Representatives voted on Thursday to approve a resolution aimed at limiting the President’s ability to use military action against Iran without approval from Congress, amid tensions between the US and the country.

The vote was 224-194. Republican representatives Matt Gaetz from Florida, Thomas Massie from Kentucky and Francis Rooney from Florida crossed party parties to vote while Democratic representatives Max Rose from New York, Ben McAdams from Utah, Anthony Brindisi from New York, Joe Cunningham from South Carolina, Elaine Luria from Virginia, Josh Gottheimer from New Jersey, Kendra Horn from Oklahoma and Stephanie Murphy from Florida voted against the resolution.

Now that the resolution has been adopted by Parliament, it will then go to the Senate.

First-year Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin from Michigan, a former CIA analyst and senior defense ministry officer, is sponsoring the resolution calling on the president to “end the use of US forces to wage hostilities in or against Iran” unless it Congress declares war or establishes a “specific legal authorization” for the use of armed forces.

An additional exception outlined in the resolution is if the use of armed forces is “necessary and appropriate to defend against an impending armed attack on the United States.”

A vote on the resolution took place the day after President Donald Trump signaled a de-escalation of tensions with Iran and said “Iran appears to be relinquishing” in the aftermath of his retaliation attacks against Iraqi bases that host American troops who came after a US air strike killed the Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

Despite the apparent de-escalation, however, the Democrats have continued to alert the government about the strike and the justification for taking action.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Wednesday that “members of Congress have serious urgent concerns about the government’s decision to host hostilities against Iran and about the lack of further strategy” and announced that the House would be ahead with a war go powers resolution vote.

The House resolution states that “when the US military, the American people and members of the US armed forces deserve a credible statement regarding such use of military force.”

It also states that “Congress did not authorize the President to use military force against Iran.”

How the House War Forces resolution is structured

The structure of Parliament’s resolution is unique and wonders whether it is actually legally binding.

It was introduced as a simultaneous resolution, a type of resolution that is often used for sense of Congress accounts. They do not go to the president for a signature and they are not legally binding.

Earlier resolutions invoking the War Powers Act were joint resolutions, such as the Yemen War Powers Act and the senate version of the Iran War Powers Resolution recently introduced by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine.

But Democratic leaders have spent time Wednesday working out how to ensure that the House version of the Iran War Powers resolution also gets a vote in the Senate, CNN members said. They ended up in the simultaneous resolution format.

Unlike joint resolutions, simultaneous resolutions cannot be changed in a floor process that is known as a motion for reconfirmation. Motions for recommending are the last opportunity for Parliament to debate before a definitive passage and to change a specific measure.

Republicans, because they are in the minority, often use motions to recommit to vote on amendments that bring democratic members on the spot, or to try to change the purpose of democratic legislation. Sometimes the changes are not related to the content of the accounts themselves. These votes almost always fall on party lines, but sometimes the amendments are popular enough to succeed, despite the efforts of democratic leadership to keep members in line.

Here is a recent example: the resolution of Yemen War Powers of the Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, adopted in February last year, was a joint resolution and was amended in the House before the final passage through a republican motion to reintroduce an amendment condemning anti-Semitism. . As a result, the Senate MP considered that the amendment was not relevant to the War Powers resolution, thereby depriving it of its privileged status in the Senate.

Without privileged status, Republican leaders in the Senate can ignore the bill and have no obligation to vote on it. House Democrats this time wanted to prevent such a result.

“Of all the things we can do, I think this potential is the strongest because it is privileged in both the House and the Senate. So we expect the Senate to vote on this resolution,” freshman Rep Tom told Malinowski to CNN on Thursday morning. “It was specifically drafted as privileged.”

But Republicans and Democrats have a very different opinion on whether the resolution of the Iranian war force is legally binding.

House Democrats claim that simultaneous resolutions under the War Powers Act are a special case, and they are legally binding.

“This resolution follows the process set out in the War Powers resolution, which requires the president to stop using US troops in hostilities as” Congress directs through simultaneous resolution, “a Democratic assistant told CNN on Thursday.

“Constitutionally, the president cannot bring America to war until he has a declaration of war or authorization from Congress. If both houses of the congress tell the president at the same time that he cannot continue hostilities, there must be no doubt that the president must come to the congress for legal permission before he pulls us to war. “

House speaker Nancy Pelosi defended the resolution at her weekly press conference on Thursday and said it has “real teeth”.

“This is a statement from the United States Congress and I will not want that statement to be affected by whether the president is vetoing it,” said Pelosi.

But the question has not been tested in the courts.

A leading Democratic assistant acknowledged “there are arguments why this part of the War Powers resolution might not be binding,” but CNN told the simultaneous resolution “makes congress intent crystal clear and the president must respect that.”

Needless to say, the president is unlikely to respect it. Republican congressmen have labeled the resolution as ‘meaningless’, with the leader of the minority group Kevin McCarthy saying that it cannot ‘become law’.

“It will by definition never be sent to the president, and it will never limit his constitutional authority to defend the American people,” the republican in California said during his weekly news conference on Thursday.

The reasoning of democratic leadership has not convinced everyone in the caucus; Representative Max Rose, a freshman from a New York district that won Trump in 2016, said the president was justified in the strike against Soleimani and announced that he would vote against the resolution.

“Unfortunately, the current War Powers resolution is a non-binding resolution that simply reformulates the existing law and sends the message that war is imminent,” he wrote in a statement. “I refuse to play politically with questions about war and peace and will therefore not support this resolution.”

Democrats push resolutions in House and Senate

A resolution of war forces on Iran is also being put forward in the Senate, although it is not yet clear whether it will get the votes to vote in the Republican-led chamber.

In the Senate, Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia last week introduced his own resolution for war forces along with Democratic Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois. The measure is privileged, meaning that the senate controlled by the republicans will have to vote.

The resolution instructs the President to remove the US forces against Iran no later than 30 days after the resolution is adopted without a declaration of war by Congress or the approval of a new authorization for the use of military force, a type of measure that can be adopted by lawmakers. be approved as green light military action.

Even when the military conflict with Iran seemed to be escalating on Wednesday, Kaine said that he will continue his efforts to limit Trump’s authority over Iran.

He added, however, that timing can be hampered by the fact that it is uncertain when a process of depositing the Senate will begin. But because it is privileged, the senate must vote on it.

“What we have learned over the past 18 months is … this thing goes up and down cycles … and consultation is the antidote to unnecessary escalation,” Kaine said of conflict with Iran.

Democrats invoke the War Powers Act to contain Trump

In their attempt to control the American conflict with Iran, Congress Democrats invoke the War Powers Resolution, also known as the 1973 War Powers Resolution or the War Powers Act.

The War Powers Act sets parameters of presidential and congressional war forces, including the imposition of procedural requirements to ensure that presidents keep Congress informed of military decisions, as well as provisions that provide Congress with a mechanism to conduct military operations that the President may under certain circumstances have been initiated.

It was adopted after Congress passed over a veto from then President Richard Nixon and is intended to restore the authority of a president to engage the US in military action without Congress approval.

