The house, wrecked trailer in Surrey fires on Monday

The empty house burned down in Clayton Heights, the trailer destroyed in Whalley. Two elderly men living in the trailer were not injured

Surrey firefighters battled two blazes Monday that destroyed a home and a trailer.

A two-alarm fire destroyed an empty 4,000-square-foot home in the 18600 block of 72nd Avenue, in Clayton Heights, shortly before 9 p.m.

Battalion Chief Brian Carmichael said the building was a “total loss”.

What caused the fire was unknown at press time. No one was hurt, he said.

The second fire was in the 10600 block of King George Boulevard.

Carmichael said a trailer in which two elderly men lived, “in someone’s backyard,” was a “total loss.”

He said there were no injuries, “and those two people are being taken care of by social emergency services. All shelters are full, with no place to go.

“They both got out of the trailers, but those things grow very fast and they lose everything; cell phones, clothes, everything. It’s sad. One of the friends was 85 years old,” Carmichael said.

