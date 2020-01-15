advertisement

(CNN) – Parliament voted on Wednesday to approve the seven accusation managers to prosecute the case against President Donald Trump, a long-awaited step that sends the action to the Senate and sets up the next phase of the accusation battle.

The managers include both key players from the house’s impeachment investigation, as well as a few surprise choices: intelligence chairman Adam Schiff from California, judicial chairman Jerry Nadler from New York, Hakeem Jeffries from New York, Zoe Lofgren from California, Val Demings from Florida , Jason Crow from Colorado and Sylvia Garcia from Texas. Schiff, who led the Ukraine investigation of the House, will serve as chief accusation manager.

The managers physically walked the impeachment articles across the Capitol to the Senate on Wednesday afternoon, following a short initiation ceremony where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed two impeachment articles.

“Today we will write history,” Pelosi said during the ceremony, “delivering accusation articles to the President of the United States for abuse of power and obstruction of the house.”

The senate is expected to receive the articles formally on Thursday morning.

The House adopted the resolution shortly after the managers were unveiled on Wednesday to formally appoint the managers, allocate funding for the trial, and send the deposition items to the Senate, where senators will decide whether the president should be out of office be relieved. The vote was largely adopted along party lines 228-193.

“As you can see in these descriptions, the emphasis is on litigants,” Pelosi said in explaining how she chose the managers. “The emphasis is on the level of comfort in the courtroom. The emphasis is on making the strongest possible case to protect and defend our constitution to seek truth for the American people. “

Wednesday’s vote will initiate the ceremonial start of the Senate removal process.

On Thursday, house managers are again expected to physically walk the articles to the Senate and read them aloud, according to Republican leadership assistance. The senators and chief judge John Roberts, who will chair the trial, will also be sworn in and the president will be officially summoned and given time to respond to the allegations.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the content of the trial is likely to start on January 21.

Pelosi’s announcement by the managers came four weeks after the House voted to accuse the president of two allegations: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. After approving accusation articles, Pelosi took the unprecedented step of not sending the articles to the Republican Senate and said she wanted to know more about the process parameters of the Senate, creating uncertainty about the timeline for a trial and how it would expired .

Pelosi and Schiff argued that the delay was effective in uncovering new evidence.

“This time it has given us the opportunity to show the American people the need for a fair trial to show to what extent McConnell works hand in hand with the subject of deposition, the president essentially what a trial should be to make a sham, “Said Schiff. “And that time has been, I think it is very effective to not only uncover new evidence and the evidence was already overwhelming, but also forced senators to report.”

Indeed, the Schiff committee on Tuesday released new evidence that it had received from the accused Rudy Giuliani employee Lev Parnas, including a letter with Giuliani’s outreach to the Ukrainian president and text messages between Parnas and congress candidate Robert Hyde of Connecticut who surveillance of the former US ambassador showed to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

But it is not clear whether Senate Republicans will be interested in the new developments. Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine republican who is a key figure this year and ready for re-election, wondered why the House is only now releasing the information.

“I wonder why the House didn’t mention that in the report and it’s only now being revealed,” Collins said. She said that Parnas had just handed over the documents to the committee and added: “Well, does that not mean that the House did an incomplete job then?”

The intelligence panel looked for archives from Parnas in September, but first refused to grant a summons and then had to apply to a judge for permission to deliver the materials to the congress.

The White House continued to attack the Pelosi and the House for accusation, and the president’s legal team will soon take on the managers Pelosi has appointed. The White House has yet to make a final decision as to whether members of the Republican House will be part of the president’s impeachment team, according to multiple sources.

“The speaker lied when she claimed that this was urgent and vital for national security, because when the articles passed, she held them for a whole month in a gross attempt to gain political support,” said the White House press secretary , Stephanie Grisham, in a statement. “They failed and the names of these managers do not change anything.”

While Pelosi’s press conference was underway, Trump on Twitter weighed: “Here we go again, another Con Job from the Do Nothing Democrats. All this work had to be done by the House, not the Senate!”

The way in which the Senate process will ultimately proceed depends on the full process parameters that have not yet been released. McConnell has said that he intends to follow the 1999 deposition model of then President Bill Clinton and decide whether witnesses should be included after arguments have been opened – and he has the votes to lay down the basic rules for the removal sentence without Democrats’ support.

The house managers are expected to have a chance to take their case to the full senate, and then the president’s lawyers will have the opportunity to present the defense. The ability to serve as an impeachment manager will put a prominent turn in the spotlight on elected legislators and an opportunity to raise their position in Congress and with liberal voters.

Pelosi said she wanted a team of managers that reflected the diversity of the Democratic Caucus in races, gender, and geographical lines. Most but not all managers had a legal background before they came to the congress. And the House team consists of a mix of veterans such as Lofgren – a staff member during President Richard Nixon’s sediment investigation and a legislator for during President Bill Clinton’s deposition – as well as two freshman Democrats.

“I am very proud of the managers we have,” said Pelosi Wednesday. “In this case in the United States Senate, I believe they bring great patriotism, great respect for the United States Constitution, great comfort in a courtroom, great dedication to the Constitution.”

Some moderate democrats wanted Pelosi Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, the only conservative member of the House who supports accusation, regards as a manager. Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips from Minnesota told CNN that he was “disappointed”. Amash was not selected to participate in the persecution.

“As a lawyer, former Republican, and the only independent member of the House of Representatives, he has articulated the constitutional rationale for accusation as well as everyone in Congress and his absence is a missed opportunity for a bilingual management team,” Phillips said.

A conviction in the senate requires a two-thirds vote, a high threshold that is not expected to be reached, since many Republican senators have said they believe that the President’s actions do not lead to accusation.

But regardless of the outcome, the Senate trial will be a historic and memorable event.

The performance of the house managers will determine how a process goes and can be a way for those who are chosen to retain their place in history as part of the accusation procedures.

During the Clinton Senate deposition process, the managers took a few days to present their arguments, followed by a few days in which the Clinton legal team outlined their defense. This was followed by questions put in writing by senators to the managers or the defense team of the then president.

There are no restrictions on the number of in-house accusation managers the speaker can name to serve in the role.

In the Clinton trial, 13 home republicans were chosen as accusation managers.

To this day there are still three in Congress: Rep. Steve Chabot from Ohio, Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner from Wisconsin and Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina, who was a representative of the state’s third convention district at the time of the Clinton accusation.

.

