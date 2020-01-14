advertisement

The vote by the House of Representatives to appoint impeachers will trigger a trial against the Senate.

January 14, 2020 11:00 am EST

By Benjamin Siegel, Katherine Faulders and John Parkinson

ABC News spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi told Democrats Tuesday morning that Parliament will adopt a resolution to appoint impeachers on Wednesday, which, according to democratic sources, was held in a closed session.

The vote will allow the House to send impeachment articles to the Senate for legal proceedings in the coming days.

Pelosi has not yet named impeachment officials – they will present the House case against President Donald Trump – but it is expected that the Chairman of the House Secret Service Committee, Adam Schiff, and the House Justice Committee, Jerry Nadler, of New York, are two of them.

When she left the meeting, Pelosi told ABC Senior Congressional Mary Bruce correspondent, “Yes, tomorrow is the day,” but did not answer any further questions.

After sending two impeachment articles through the House of Representatives almost four weeks ago on December 18, Pelosi declined to send the articles to the Senate. Instead, she asked Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell to publicly announce the rules of an upcoming trial.

“It’s a fair trial … and we think that would involve witnesses and documents,” said Pelosi, D-Calif., ABC News’ chief anchor, George Stephanopoulos, this Sunday. “Now the ball is in their court to either do that or to pay a price for not doing it.”

Shortly after the planned vote in the House of Representatives became known, McConnell went back to the Senate to discuss the months of delays in submitting articles he described as “arbitrary” and to make it clear once again that he was not supporting any witnesses current case compared to that against Nixon and Clinton.

“When the case was actually put together, there were piles of evidence, piles of testimony, long lawsuits over privileges, and none of this discovery took place here in the Senate. The Constitution gives the House sole authority to impeachment, ”he said. “If a house majority wants to charge a president, the ball is in their court, but they have to do the job – they have to prove their case. Nothing, nothing in our history or our constitution says that a majority of the House can make a half-hearted decision of no confidence and then insist that the Senate fill the gaps. “

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, speaks during her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill on January 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, speaks during her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill, January 9, 2020, in Washington, DC.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell arrives for a meeting on January 8, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell arrives for a meeting on January 8, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington.

New York Democratic Representative Jerry Nadler arrives for a Democratic meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, January 14, 2020. New York Democratic Representative Jerry Nadler arrives for a democratic meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC , January 14, 2020.

Last Friday, Pelosi finally appeared to be moving and announced in a letter that she should instruct Nadler to be “ready” to submit a decision to forward the Capitol articles.

“I will consult with you on our meeting on the democratic caucus on Tuesday how we will proceed,” Pelosi wrote to her caucus on Friday. “In impeachment proceedings, every senator swears an oath,” to exercise impartial justice in accordance with the constitution and laws. “

Last month, Parliament passed two articles on impeachment, legal obstruction and abuse of power – which served as constitutional charges against the president.

While the Senate sentencing would impeach President Trump, most Republicans remained in the corner of the president, arguing that the impeachment of the lower chamber was a manipulated hoax.

The impeachment would require 67 senators to vote in favor of the conviction and to form a simple majority of the body. That means at least 20 Republicans would have to turn against the president, provided all Democrats vote in favor of a conviction.

