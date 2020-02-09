advertisement

A house is on fire in Castle Donington.

It is reported locally that the fire was the result of a lightning strike. However, this has not been confirmed by the firefighters, who are currently handling the incident.

Two fire crews were dispatched to the property in Bondgate at 1:05 p.m.

A local resident tweeted a photo of the house fire.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building to fight the fire.

The occupants of the house had managed to escape the building before the arrival of the firefighters.

“No one was in the building when we arrived,” said a fire department spokesperson.

“We are dealing with a fire on the first floor of the house.

Crews from Castle Donington and Long Eaton, Derbyshire, attended the incident.

No one was injured in the incident.

The fire is one of many incidents handled by the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service due to the weather conditions caused by Storm Ciara.

In addition to the dangerous chimneys in Kegworth, they gave advice on two fallen trees at Anstey and also dealt with a tree that had fallen in a mobile home at Ranksborough Hall, Langham, in Rutland.

Firefighters remove dangerous chimney pots at Kibworth

(Image: Andy @ awright2001)

They also dealt with: metal hanging from a portal on the A42 in an eastbound direction; dangerous walls on a building where the windows collapsed under strong winds in George Street, Barwell; and tiles hanging from an Oxford Street building, Loughborough; as well as many other incidents.

The main road between Claybrooke Magna and Lutterworth in Leicestershire was closed after a 100-foot ash tree fell in strong winds and blocked the road. Local residents, farmers and a member of HM forces gathered to clean up debris

(Image: Jason Woodcock / www.uasflightops.com)

Firefighters were called on to remove dangerous chimney pots at Kibworth, near Market Harborough, using the aerial ladder platform.

Three flights were canceled at East Midlands Airport due to strong winds.

The Met Office said the amber wind warning for the county will be in place until 9 p.m.

.

