A resolution in support of demonstrators in Iran was introduced late Monday by House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

McCarthy said the resolution would be put to the plenary earlier this week. “People in the United States support freedom and democracy, and we will always stand by those who are looking for it,” he said in a statement.

The resolution condemned the Iranian government for killing hundreds of demonstrators last year when they protested the country’s leadership.

It was also found that the government had admitted shooting down a Ukrainian airline for days after initially saying it didn’t shoot it down. All 176 people on board, including dozens of Iranians and Canadians, were killed.

A woman shouts slogans as she gathers to protest the victims of the crash of the Boeing 737-800, flight PS 752, on January 11, 2020 in Tehran, Iran (Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters)

The resolution then states that Iran arrested the British ambassador to Iran after attending a vigil for the victims of the downed flight. He was released hours later.

Iranian demonstrators gathered on January 11 to denounce the country’s leaders. They were upset that the Iranian military had shot the plane down. Demonstrators tore off posters of General Qassem Soleimani, who was recently killed in a US airstrike, and sang slogans like, “Clergymen are lost!”

The online video footage showed Iranian security forces shooting demonstrators, and a video showed a woman who was carried away and left a trail of blood on the floor when people shouted that she had been shot.

The House of Representatives, the resolution says, “condemns the Iranian government for killing approximately 1,500 Iranian citizens who protested against their government” and “for killing Ukraine International Airlines flight 752” and “for the repeated lie.” towards the people and the world “about his responsibility for the plane crash.

Here is the full text of my resolution to support the demonstrators in Iran. I expect the entire Parliament to vote on this this week.

– Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader), January 14, 2020

The resolution urges the government not to use violence against demonstrators and to “protect the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly”. The government should support the demonstrators and their accountability demands.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a Republican, praised McCarthy for the resolution.

“I hope that spokeswoman Pelosi will rethink her confusion from the Sunday show and decide to support this resolution and make it really cross-party,” he said.

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Asked if she supported the protesters on ABC’s “This Week” and replied, “The protesters, I understand, are protesting against the fact that this plane was flown . ” Low. And a lot of students were on that plane. And these are mostly students on the street. “

“They are calling the regime to lie. They are also saying death to Khomeini,” said host George Stephanopoulos, the former adjutant to Bill Clinton.

“Yes. Well, whatever it is. The fact is, however, that there were demonstrators against the regime on the streets before. After leaving Soleimani, there were demonstrators on the street who, as you know, had united against us. It wasn’t a good thing. Taking the plane off is a terrible, terrible tragedy, and you should be held responsible for flying commercial flights at such a dangerous time, “she said.

“But there are various reasons why people are on the street. Of course we would like to see how the Iranian people’s aspirations are realized with a better situation, but “we should not escalate the situation unless” any other means “is exhausted,” she said.

Follow Zachary on Twitter: @zackstieber

