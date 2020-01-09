advertisement

ESPN officially announced on Thursday that Omar Raja would join the network as a commentator on digital and social content. Raja’s upcoming move from Bleacher Report to ESPN was originally reported by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post last October.

As expected, Raja will be the creative force behind ESPN SportsCenter’s Instagram account and will initiate a social programming strategy for the network. Raja will also help create content for the ESPN mobile app. According to Variety’s Brian Steinberg, Raja is said to play a role in the planning of hundreds of live programs that ESPN plans to create for digital broadcasters. He will lead a team of four digital and social content developers to collaborate with ESPN’s existing social team on platforms such as TikTok and increase reach for football and high school sports audiences.

It is a fascinating step for ESPN to add Raja to the talent list to expand its digital content. The network has taken steps in recent years to reach a younger audience on different platforms. For example, versions of signature shows such as SportsCenter and College GameDay were produced for Snapchat. Using Raja’s experience with Instagram and TikTok seems like a natural next step.

Raja created clips with a clear voice for Instagram five years ago with House of Highlights and his profile exploded when he joined Bleacher Report shortly thereafter. He soon expanded his content beyond YouTube to YouTube and hosted a live Twitter show.

This experience in front of the camera prepared him for a bigger role at ESPN. According to the network, Raja will contribute to a new live show that will be streamed live on Twitter, YouTube and the ESPN app called Hoop Streams. The program, moderated by Chiney Ogwumike and Christine Williamson, is devoted to viral and cultural content from basketball. ESPN has built a new studio exclusively for in-house digital programming.

Raja’s first on-camera appearance for ESPN is on Monday, January 13, as part of the countdown to reporting on the CFP championship before the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Clemson and the LSU.

Taking on such a prominent role at ESPN is a significant step forward from what Raja said that Steinberg started out as a “real fandom” and as a starting point for sharing video clips with friends. Now he’s been hired by a major media company to reach a new segment of the fandom and possibly find the next Raja that embraces his favorite sport in different ways.

