advertisement

The directors of the house will again be at the center on Thursday for the second opening day of arguments in the impeachment trial against President Trump.

During the first day, managers spent hours presenting the details of their findings against the president.

House director Adam Schiff began laying the groundwork for the House case for abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

advertisement

Each party gets up to 24 hours over three days for opening statements.

The president is accused of suspending US aid in return for an investigation into his political rival, former vice president and presidential candidate Joe Biden. The White House legal team did not contest the president’s actions, but his lawyers say he did nothing wrong.

The opening arguments are expected to continue for several days as part of the dismissal trial.

The Northern Michigan news chief has you covered on all the latest developments, both on air and online.

advertisement