These dramatic images show the consequences of a falling tree due to the strong winds of Storm Ciara on Sunday.

The big tree fell on a house at around 2 p.m. Sunday at Homefield Lane, Rothley and damaged the roof of the property.

The fire department said it received a call at 2:07 p.m. and that no one was inside when the tree fell.

A spokesperson for the service said the teams had isolated electricity and water from the property for safety reasons, and handed the incident over to Charnwood Borough Council.

An eyewitness said: “The tree rests on the bedroom window, but fortunately was not broken.

“It’s pretty dramatic, it’s a big tree – considerably bigger than the house.

“There are a lot of people who stop to take a look.”

The incident has been referred to the council and is being assessed by a building inspector and a tree surgeon.

There is also warning tape around the house with the tree above and the tree next to it.

A spokesperson for Charnwood Borough Council said, “We are aware of this incident and officers have gone out to speak to the owner.

“First, we are very happy that no one was injured.

“We have our contractors on site and they are currently looking for the best way to remove the tree as quickly and reliably as possible. We may need to call in additional equipment to move the tree, but it may take a little time.

“We were confronted with a number of branches and trees that fell in the borough following the weekend’s weather.

“The Loughborough Outwoods remain closed today while we are cleaning branches and debris, but our open space partner idverde is working hard to bring things back to normal.”

