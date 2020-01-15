advertisement

WASHINGTON – Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a seven-member team to prosecute President Donald Trump in his Senate impeachment trial, led by a former prosecutor who has become a disease of the Republican president.

After weeks of delays, the House is expected Wednesday afternoon to send to the Senate the two impeachment charges last month against Trump, paving the way for the trial that will determine whether he has been removed from office to begin diligently next week.

The week-long trial in the Senate – controlled by Trump Republican peers – is expected to eventually end in his release, leaving him in office. But attention will be focused on Trump’s request that Ukraine investigate domestic political rival Joe Biden as the 2020 presidential campaign heats up.

Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, 59, will lead the House’s “managers” who will hand over the issue to senators that Trump must be deported for pressuring Ukraine to investigate Biden and thwart Congress.

Schiff headed the House of Blame investigation of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine and is a frequent target of Trump’s attacks. The president called Schiff, a former federal prosecutor, “a broken human being” at a NATO meeting in Britain in December.

Other managers include Jerrold Nadler, 72, who drafted both articles of impeachment against Trump as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said prosecutors had been selected for their ability to make an effective case.

“The emphasis is on making the strongest case possible to defend and defend our Constitution, to seek the truth for the American people,” Pelosi told a news conference.

Biden is one of 12 candidates running for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the Nov. 3 election, and the trial could still go on as Iowa and New Hampshire hold their first party to nominate races in early February.

None of the 53 senate Republicans have voiced support for Trump’s ouster, a move that would require a two-thirds majority in the 100-member chamber.

(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan Writing by Alistair Bell Editing by Andy Sullivan and Will Dunham)

