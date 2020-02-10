advertisement

A snow yellow warning was issued in parts of Leicester and Leicestershire this afternoon.

According to the Met Office, the warning was set up from 2 p.m. this afternoon to 7 p.m. today.

The warning comes after light snowfall was predicted by forecasters in parts of northwest Leicestershire, including Coalville and Ashby.

But forecasters predict that the city should not receive snow as heavy rain is expected for most of the evening.

The snow has now started to fall near Coalville and it is looking to start settling on the M1.

Temperatures should reach lows of 3 ° C and, with a westerly wind, it should feel as cold as -3 ° C.

Snow should fall today

Other parts of the East Midlands, including Nottingham and Derby, have already experienced white matter gusts.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said that some roads and railways should be disrupted during rush hour and tonight.

This comes after Storm Ciara beat the county yesterday with strong winds and winds reaching 80mph peaks in parts of the UK.

Here’s what the forecast llooks like Leicester tonight:

15h – Heavy shower – 5C

16h – Heavy rain – 4C

17h – Heavy rain – 4C

18h – Cloudy – 3C

19h – Light rain – 3C

20h – Clear night – 3C

21h – Clear night – 3C

22h – Partly cloudy – 3C

11 o’clock in the evening – Partly cloudy – 3C

