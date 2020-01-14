advertisement

Storm Brendan is expected to beat parts of the Derby and Derbyshire today with heavy rain and strong winds expected.

The Met Office has issued an official yellow wind warning in the East Midlands and other parts of the country from 12 noon today to 12 noon Wednesday.

According to the latest forecast for the day, heavy rain will start to fall in Derby from noon and could continue without interruption until around 11pm.

Due to the amount of heavy precipitation forecast, a flood alert – which means flooding is possible – was issued today for the River Trent in Derbyshire, which could affect areas such as Willington, Barrow upon Trent and Swarkestone.

The official warning says people should expect delays on public transportation and the risk of power outages.

Last gusts are expected to reach a maximum of 43 mph at Derby in the late afternoon – a little more gale force – according to the latest forecasts from the Met Office.

Storm Brendan hit much of Scotland yesterday with snow and ice, although no snow was forecast for England today.

Met Office’s yellow wind warning covers most of England and Wales

(Image: Met Office)

Here are the hour by hour forecasts for Derby.

9 a.m. – Sunny intervals – 6 degrees (wind gusts 27 mph)

10am – Sunny intervals – 7 degrees (wind gusts 29 mph)

11am – Cloudy – 7 degrees (gust speed 26 mph)

12 noon – Heavy rain – 7 degrees (gust speed 26 mph)

1 p.m. – Heavy rain – 7 degrees (gust speed 23 mph)

2pm – Heavy rain – 8 degrees (gust speed 25 mph)

3 p.m. – Strong shower – 9 degrees (gust speed 34 mph)

4 p.m. – Heavy rain – 11 degrees (wind gusts 40 mph)

5 p.m. – Heavy rain – 12 degrees (gusts of wind speed 43 mph)

6 p.m. – Heavy rain – 12 degrees (gust speed 42 mph)

7 p.m. – Heavy rain – 12 degrees (wind gusts 40 mph)

8 p.m. – Heavy rain – 11 degrees (gust speed 37 mph)

9 p.m. – Heavy rain – 11 degrees (gust speed 34 mph)

10pm – Light rain – 9 degrees (gust speed 29 mph)

11 p.m. – Overcast – 8 degrees (gust speed 26 mph)

