advertisement

Tip-Up Town U.S.A has brought many people to Houghton Lake in the past two weeks.

Some people make it a point to be there because they like the friendliness of the small town in the community.

“I just think of the energy and the people, families, children running around laughing. It’s a great family atmosphere, ”said festival goer Kelly Kornelson.

advertisement

Others come to enjoy winter activities. But this year’s unpredictable weather conditions made these activities difficult.

“The weather is one thing. We had rain. And then the snow hit very hard, “said David Duncan, MSP soldier.

Michigan state police said the ice on Houghton Lake has been thin in some areas.

In the past two weeks, nine snowmobiles, a side-by-side 4×4 and a truck have all crossed the ice.

Duncan says the ice is too thin in places to support the weight of these vehicles. “It might seem like the ice is frozen, but it is not completely frozen,” he said.

Kelly Kornelson and her family are snowmobiling on the lake.

She says to pay attention to what ice looks like and that there are ways to tell if ice is dangerous.

“By color – melting snow,” said Kornleson.

She also says it’s best to hang out with people who know where the ice tends to be the weakest. “I am my husband. You know it will point that way – go ahead. “

Whatever your reasoning for being on the ice, MSP says safety is the key.

“If you have to go out to be careful.” Stay away from this side, the east side of the lake. Open water is safe, “said Private Duncan.

Here is a useful resource to check before you hit the ice. Also check with local bait stores and the county sheriff’s office for weather conditions on the lake.

advertisement