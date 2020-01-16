advertisement

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. – It looks very different in a former motel in Delaware Water Gap. The rooms are nicer and the indoor pool has been renovated.

The CEO tells Newswatch 16 that the Clarion and Rodeway Inn and Suites are now a place where people want to stay.

“This building was really in a bad state. We have spent a lot of money, hard work. It is a continuous process. I mean, most of it is done, but we are still doing things that need to be done, “said Jim McJunkin.

The manager says that the makeover was desperately needed.

All 100 rooms in the building have been renewed. There is also a party room and an event room.

Isa also has a brand new Dunkin on site. It is owned by the inn.

“It’s great. It’s great. People love it. They love their Dunkin’s donuts,” McJunkin said.

People and business owners in this part of Delaware Water Gap are pleased to see that the hotel has received a much needed makeover.

Sam Sherma owns a Sunoco gas station across the street. He is happy to see the improvements.

“They did an excellent job. It used to be a mouse house, everyone knew it. They turned it upside down. It is very clean, very good for the neighborhood and the exit. “

Tommy Young from Pen Argyl works in a nearby resort. He says the extra accommodations will help attract more people.

“There are river trips everywhere, so they can stay here and also play golf.”

The CEO tells Newswatch 16 that progress still needs to be made and that more renovations will take place.

