Bradley Beal remained hot Wednesday night when he scored 10 of his game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Wizards Wizards pulled out the New York Knicks, 114-96, in the final game for both of them. teams before the NBA All-Star Break.

The Wizards outscored the Knicks 37-23 in the fourth quarter on their way to winning for the fifth time in seven games. Washington entered Wednesday in three games behind the Orlando Magic in the competition for the eighth and final play-off spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks lost their second straight after a season-long four-game winning streak.

Beal has scored 30 points in back-to-back games, and has extended at least 30 in nine of his last 11 games.

Davis Bertans had 16 points off the bench for the Wizards. Isaac Bonga scored 13 points, Troy Brown Jr. had 11 points, and Ian Mahinmi added nine points and 10 rebounds.

Julius Randle finished with 21 points and 13 for the Knicks. Elfrid Payton collected 19 points and eight assists, followed by RJ Barrett with 16 points and Mitchell Robinson with 11.

No team led by more than seven points during the first three quarters. The Knicks went on a 12-0 lead including the second and third quarters to take their biggest lead to 52-46 in a pair of free throws by Barrett 13 seconds into the second half.

The Wizards responded with a 16-3 goal to take their biggest lead to 62-55, before Payton and Robinson scored four points with an 8-0 lead by the Knicks.

A run by Moritz Wagner grabbed the final touch of the game and put Washington 67-65 with 3:55 left.

The Wizards made a 77-73 lead in the fourth and began to rebound as Bobby Portis was ejected for throwing the ball toward Washington’s Shabazz Napier with 9:02 left.

Bertans’ free technical throw started an 11-4 run for Washington, which took its first double-digit lead at 91-81 at Beal’s 3rd pointer with 6:25 left.

The Knicks came close as eight before the Wizards dispelled any doubts with an 11-0 goal in which Mahinmi scored five points.

