VANCOUVER – Defender Tyler Myers scored with 1:29 left in the third period to give the Vancouver Canucks a 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday night.

Bo Horvat fed Myers a pass and he scored with a floating shot from inside the blueliner. Rangers goalkeeper Alexandar Georgiev lay face down on the ice for a few seconds after the goal.

A second period saw no result left the teams tied 1-1 after 40 minutes. The Rangers buzzed across the Vancouver net like angry bees in the third period, forcing Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom to make big shots from Artemi Panarin, Ryan Strome and Jesper Fast.

He gained a great deal of acclaim from the Rogers Arena crowd for a diving glove in addition to stealing Jacob Trouba with under four minutes left.

Antoine Roussel scored for the Canucks (23-15-4) who won their seventh consecutive game.

Pavel Buchnevich had the only goal for the Rangers (19-18-4), who lost their third in a row and are the winners in seven of their last 10.

Markstrom stopped 35 strokes, while Georgiev made 25 strokes.

The teams exchanged goals during a first period where Vancouver was 15-7.

The game was only 1:46 old when Roussel gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead. Loui Eriksson deflected a shot that Georgieviev stopped, but the offensive rebound went to Roussel who scored his fifth of the year.

An aggressive play by Chris Kreider set the goal of the New York tie at 7:59. Kreider stole Canucks defender Chris Tanev to the side of the goal, and then passed the mess to Buchnevich who had an open net.

The second period was without result, despite the Canucks having three power plays and a 14-8 advantage.

Markstrom made one of the best shows of the period. The Rangers were playing tough, but Mika Zibanejad managed to gain control of the ball behind Canuck’s net and attempted a pass to Fast, who was open in the slots. Markstrom scored Fast and used his stick to break the pass.

NOTES: To celebrate the night of the 90s the Canucks donned their black and gold uniforms with the flying logo of the wheel. … Vancouver recently won seven consecutive games between December 1 and December 14, 2013.… Markstrom was selected on Friday to play his first NHL All-Star game. … Micheal Ferland and Brandon Sutter, both with upper body injuries, had scrapped their sabbatical and could join the Canucks on their five-game road trip that begins Tuesday in Tampa Bay. … Rangers goalkeeper Henrik Lundqvist lost his morning skating to illness but dressed as a backup.

Jim Morris, The Canadian Press

