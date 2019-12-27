advertisement

2019 was a difficult year for buyers and sellers of Adelaide as stock shortages, federal elections and the Royal Banking Commission blocked markets across the country.

But none of this has shaken buyers’ confidence in prestige properties, and Adelaide continued to see strong sales in the upper price segment.

According to realestate.com.au as of December 13, the website’s highest South Australian revenue last year was $ 3.9 million for a 1,770-square-foot, five-bedroom mansion at Edwin Tce 14 in Gilberton, the by Grant Giordano and Jacqui Illicic from Sotheby’s was sold in South Australia.

Thorngate, an 1858-square-foot, five-bedroom mansion on 3 Fitzroy Tce, was second at $ 3.6 million, while suffragist Catherine Helen Spence’s historic former residence at 9 Trinity St, College Park, with one Sales price ranked third from $ 3.55 million.

A waterfront stunner at 307 Esplanade, Henley Beach, an old and new single family home at 170 Stanley St, North Adelaide, and a renovated 1920s bungalow at 137 Wattle St, Fullarton, originally built for the Wallis cinema family $ 3 million.

Realestate.com.au’s list does not include real estate sold by the market, sold through the website, but does not include a retail price or was not advertised on the website.

As a result, the previously reported off-market transaction of 19 Statenborough St, Leabrook, is not included for a government record of $ 8 million.

Mr. Giordano said Adelaide’s economically inelastic top end market was very healthy.

“The on-site records fall almost weekly … I think the prices here have been down for so long,” said Giordano.

“When it comes to Adelaide, this growth will continue because we are still cheap compared to our partner cities and the lifestyle we can offer is incredible.

“We will continue to see strong growth – I can’t see it slow down.”

Of course, the city’s booming housing market was featured in the location’s list of top apartment sales, with three of the top five found in the CBD.

The three-bedroom East Park penthouse at 1001/1 King William Street in Kent Town was first on the site’s list at $ 2.3 million.

Brett Roenfeldt, president of the Real Estate Institute in South Australia, said Adelaide’s premium apartment market has developed strongly and is highly desirable for international investors.

“We have some fairly fantastic residential towers that are either under construction or about to be excavated, so they’re not just meant for living, but also a solid long-term investment,” said Roenfeldt.

“Investors will look at this because they can get a lot more for their dollar if they invest in such projects.

“We have investors who come from Interstate and invest off-plan in some of these remarkable six-star apartment houses, either right in the heart of the city or on the outskirts.”

Realestate.com.au’s 10 largest Adelaide sales in 2019 *

1.

PRICE: $ 3.9 million

ADDRESS:

14 Edwin Tce, Gilberton

SOLD: 19/9/19

Second

PRICE: $ 3.6 million

ADDRESS:

3 Fitzroy Tce, Thorngate

SOLD: 16/4/19

Third

PRICE: $ 3.55 million

ADDRESS:

9 Trinity St, College Park

SOLD: 21/1/19

4th

PRICE: $ 3.5 million

ADDRESS:

307 Esplanade, Henley Beach

SOLD: 02/04/19

5th

PRICE: $ 3 million

ADDRESS:

170 Stanley St, North Adelaide

SOLD

: 21/5/19

6th

PRICE: $ 3 million

ADDRESS:

137 Wattle St, Fullarton

SOLD

: 10/20/19

7th

PRICE: $ 2.9 million

ADDRESS:

37 West Tce, Kensington Gardens

SOLD: 30/4/19

8th.

PRICE: $ 2.7 million

ADDRESS:

38 Esplanade, Somerton Park

SOLD: 2:08:19

9th

PRICE: $ 2.65 million

ADDRESS:

22 Esplanade, Port Willunga

SOLD: 11/16/19

10th

PRICE: $ 2.61 million

ADDRESS:

195 Stanley St, North Adelaide

SOLD: 5:06:19

Realestate.com’s top five home sales in Adelaide in 2019 *

1.

PRICE: $ 2.3 million

ADDRESS:

1001/1 King William St, Kent Town

SOLD: 12/3/19

Second

PRICE: $ 1.905 million

ADDRESS:

Rowlands Place 1801/18, Adelaide

SOLD: 12/4/19

Third

PRICE: $ 1.825 million

ADDRESS:

309 / 61-69 Brougham Place, North Adelaide

SOLD: 7:01:19

4th

PRICE: $ 1.81 million

ADDRESS:

502 / 272-276 Flinders St, Adelaide

SOLD: 11/6/19

5,

PRICE: $ 1.8 million

ADDRESS:

138/220 Greenhill Rd, Eastwood

SOLD: 29/8/19

* Verified sales by December 13, delivered by realestate.com.au.

HISTORY OF TOM BOWDEN AND DAVID GOLDSMITH

