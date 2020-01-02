advertisement

The emergency rooms in hospitals are preparing for a sharp increase in patient visits from Thursday, as the worst overcrowding was recorded in 2019 according to new figures.

The expected increase in visitor numbers is due to the high flu rate and the need to catch up after the Christmas and New Year holidays. However, there is hope that record overcrowding can be avoided this week.

With the start of the week, which is traditionally the worst time for trolley numbers, it can be the next Monday and Tuesday before the highs are reached.

The Irish Nurses ‘and Midwives’ Organization (INMO) announced that nearly 120,000 admitted patients had to wait in emergency rooms or wards last year.

According to INMO, 118,367 patients had no hospital bed last year, an increase of 9 percent compared to 2018. In total, more than 1,300 children under the age of 16 were affected.

“The situation is getting worse, not better” when it comes to overcrowding in hospitals.

“These numbers should decrease, but we’re going in the wrong direction,” said INMO General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha. “In 2019, thousands of other patients had no real bed – often at one of the most vulnerable points in their lives. Overcrowding used to be a winter problem. Now it’s a year-round problem that gets worse in winter. “

Older “lingering”

In the meantime, the Irish Patients’ Association claimed that thousands of older patients who need to be hospitalized “stay” in emergency rooms while younger patients are given beds.

The association said that the proportion of patients aged 75 and over who had to wait more than nine hours for hospitalization is twice as high as it should be, the association said in a report on the performance of the emergency room between October and December.

Around 52 percent of the elderly patients had to wait more than nine hours for admission, compared to 26 percent of the patients in the examined period.

The performance of the emergency rooms during this period compared to the same period in 2018 was “bleak”, which led to a significant deterioration in overcrowding, especially in older patients. This is despite a sharp increase in funds and “no significant change” in demand and approval.

According to INMO, among the hospitals most affected by overcrowding last year was the Limerick University Hospital, in which 13,941 patients had to wait for a bed; Cork University Hospital (11,066 patients); University Hospital Galway (7,993 patients); South Tipperary General Hospital (6,942 patients); and University Hospital Waterford (6,313 patients).

Personnel and capacity

INMO blamed understaffing and a lack of capacity as the main driver of overcrowding. Ireland’s hospitals are said to have 411 fewer inpatient beds than a decade ago, even though the state has a larger and older population.

“The most frustrating thing is that we know how to solve this problem: more staff and more bed capacity, more community care and more health care reforms,” ​​said Ms. Ni Sheaghdha.

“Instead, the HSE continues its strict recruitment controls by equipping hospitals and nonprofit services with the staff they need. Our members are rightly appalled by the circumstances under which they have to work and care for patients. “

Health minister Simon Harris admitted earlier this week that the number of people on trolleys in hospitals was exceptionally high in November and before Christmas.

However, there is hope that the flu season is now peaking and that the number of patients seeking treatment for the disease may decrease in the coming weeks.

The minister said that everything would be done to fix the increase after Christmas on trolleys and that another 199 beds would be opened in hospitals by the end of this month.

