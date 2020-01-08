advertisement

Irish hospitals are hiring doctors with “unsafe” professional skills and “limited” experience, while more experienced staff are migrating abroad in large numbers, an important new report says.

The report says that this “fluctuation effect” caused by excessive dependency on junior doctors who do not train to become counselors can jeopardize patient safety.

advertisement

Without these doctors, most of whom are not from the EU, many hospitals would no longer be able to offer 24-hour care and other essential services, the report said recently to the HSE Board.

However, the way doctors are currently employed on an ad hoc basis is unsustainable, and patient care is likely to be affected if current trends continue, she warns. Expenditure on agency staff is also expected to continue to rise, and smaller hospitals will find it difficult to maintain existing levels of service.

Details of the results will be released in a record week of overcrowding in hospital emergency departments, in which 760 patients were waiting for beds on Tuesday, which is the unprecedented level of Monday.

Health Minister Simon Harris said Tuesday that more bed capacity is needed to alleviate the trolley crisis, as well as additional advisors and changes in work practices.

team

The new report was written by a working group made up of the clinical director of Mater Hospital, Prof. Des Carney, and Prof. Frank Murray, director of the National Doctors Training and Planning (NDTP) service at HSE.

The report looks at physicians outside of the training program, essentially all general practitioners (non-advising hospital doctors or NCHDs) who are not on a training path to become consultants. This group makes up about half of all NCHD, and up to 70 percent in smaller hospitals – more than in comparable countries such as Australia or the UK.

Almost 60 percent of these doctors were trained outside the EU. 26 percent studied medicine in Pakistan and 16 percent in Sudan.

Since 2014, the number of doctors in the Irish system who do not undertake further training has increased from 900 to 2,724 after the European Working Time Directive limited long working hours for doctors. Other factors behind the increase are the emigration of junior doctors in Ireland, difficulties in recruiting and retaining medical personnel, and restrictions on the number of trainees.

Ireland has the highest reliance on overseas doctors in the EU, 39 percent according to the NDTP report, but one of the lowest numbers of consultants internationally. Stock photo: Thinkstock

“The two-tier salary structure for consultants in Ireland and (and) attractive positions for consultants and general practitioners and training opportunities abroad with better working conditions contribute to this,” the report added.

Many doctors who are not part of the training program are frustrated because they have no career and find it difficult to find training opportunities. Non-EU doctors often find their internship year and other past experience are not recognized, and candidates for training positions from EU countries are given priority.

Lowest numbers

Ireland has the highest reliance on overseas doctors in the EU, 39 percent according to the NDTP report, but one of the lowest numbers of consultants internationally.

An earlier draft of the report warned that hospitals may have to shut down due to dependence on “temporary” young doctors. However, these references were deleted from the final version, which was presented to the HSE Board in November. It was obtained from the Irish Times under the Freedom of Information Act.

A separate report from the group found that 153 doctors who were not registered in the Medical Council’s specialist register were nevertheless employed as consultants due to recruitment and retention problems. Smaller hospitals were also hardest hit.

The MacCraith medical education report was published in 2014 and contained 25 recommendations, including the development of career structures for NCHDs, to be monitored by an implementation committee. When judges Peter Kelly and TDs asked questions about these doctors in May 2018, this committee asked the HSE to review the position.

A project team was then assembled under the chairmanship of Prof. Murray, then president of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland and director of the NDTP, to oversee the project.

advertisement