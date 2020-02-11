advertisement

OTTAWA – Senior defense officials were warned that a war with provinces and hospitals over soldiers’ medical costs could mean “negative exposure” weeks before it exploded on the federal campaign trail.

The warning is in an information note obtained by The Canadian Press through the Access to Information Act.

The Canadian Armed Forces set new limits on how much provincial hospitals would reimburse for treatment of service members in May 2019 after two audits suggested that hospitals were charging far more to treat military personnel than non-military residents.

According to the conference note, many hospitals were completely taken by surprise, with some threatening to refuse military patients, and others warning of the change threatened their financial viability.

The conference note also suggests that the measure would not save the $ 24m a year that officials had expected, and in some cases could even cost more if hospitals began charging the military the same rates as for patients outside the province.

The reimbursement limit was raised again in October after he made headlines during the federal election campaign, putting the Liberals on the defensive, though negotiations on a new scheme are ongoing between the federal government, provinces and hospitals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 11, 2020.

