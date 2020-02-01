advertisement

Despite the widespread acceptance of helmets, experts at Trauma Services BC have found that ski and boarding injury analysis suggests a worrying trend. However, the statistics do not take into account the larger number of skiers and boarders who visit BC. Resorts.

“(The data is) really just an indication that people may be taking a little (more) risk than they should and are going to suffer more serious injuries than we would expect,” said Micheline Wiebe, Provincial Director of Trauma Services BC ,

Trauma Services BC, a program of the Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA), maintains a provincial trauma registry and a burn registry that contains clinical and demographic information about all trauma patients in BC.

Statistics represent the “major injury recordings” from 11 leading casualty hospitals across China, including Lions Gate Hospital and Vancouver General Hospital, which typically report serious injuries to the Whistler and Blackcomb Mountains that require hospitalization.

“When it comes to serious injuries that require hospitalization, the most common extremity fractures are injuries to the internal organs and injuries to the spinal cord,” said Wiebe.

According to a PHSA release, statistics collected over five years show the rate of hospital admissions for ski and snowboard injuries in BC. is rising (although there was an “encouraging” decline of 12 percent last winter).

In the 2014-15 winter season, 418 people were hospitalized in BC. with injuries from skiing or snowboarding, the release said.

The number of injuries increased steadily over the next three winters and peaked in 2017/18 with 573 people who had to be hospitalized. (In 2018-19, that number dropped to 503.)

According to the BC Coroners office, Chr. About 10 people skiing and snowboarding.

Men are hospitalized twice as often as women with injuries related to skiing and snowboarding. Most hospital stays for women are between 55 and 59 years old, for men between 20 and 24 years old.

However, the PHSA statistics do not take into account the changing number of skiers B.C. Resorts.

“Skier visits to British Columbia between 2014-15 and 2018-19 increased 2.5 million, from 4.3 million to 6.8 million,” wrote Christopher Nicolson, president and CEO of the Canada West Ski Areas Association (CWSAA ) in an email.

Nicolson added that safety is a “top priority” for CWSAA operators. The resorts “placed great emphasis on security communication and training programs through ski schools and school groups, and dedicated athletes to promote safe skiing and riding, as well as signage for mountains like the Alpine, responsibility code, and online tools such as security videos.”

On site, Whistler Health Care Center emergency doctor Clark Lewis said that he had seen no increase in serious injuries year on year and that overall rates this season were lower than those of the previous ones.

Lewis added that this year’s early season had a high number of injuries compared to the number of skiers he saw on the mountain overall.

“The ratio of skiers to injuries was extremely high at the start of the season,” said Lewis. “We saw more collisions than normal because nothing was open.

“We see a lot of ACL tears on a powder day. When it’s sunny and firm, we see more things with high sharpness because people drive fast.”

However, Marc Riddell, Whistler Blackcomb’s (WB) communications director, said the mountain hasn’t seen an increase in incidents this season – it has remained unchanged from previous years.

“From WB’s perspective, I can tell you that our frequency of guest incidents has been constant over the past five years and is actually being tracked this year,” he said.

However, the operator does not track the results once a person is taken off the mountain Pique could not determine the year of hospital stays for WB drivers.

Riddell added that “security is a top priority in everything we do and is also one of our strategic priorities.”

Riddell says of the information provided to guests when booking, about arrival, maintenance, and the daily decision about which site to open.

Of course, when it comes to safety, there are things people can do to improve their chances of getting home healthy and sound.

Wiebe advised drivers and skiers to wear helmets, stay in check and pay attention to their surroundings.

“Really look at how you give way to the way and understand the rules of the hill,” he said.

The PHSA also recommends taking a whistle, adding the mountain emergency number for the ski patrol to your mobile phone contact list (WB 604-935-5555), and ensuring that your equipment is in good condition.

The Alpine Responsibility Code can be viewed here: cwsaa.org/policy/alpine-responsibility-code.

