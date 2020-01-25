advertisement

Staff at Dundee Hospital have been asked to help locate a gang of youths suspected of having initiated a wave of crime and vandalism.

Scottish police have stepped up their patrols and dispatched traffic officers to carry out additional checks following a “large series” of vandalism and burglary in Invergowrie, Dundee Technology Park and the vicinity of Ninewells Hospital.

A number of NHS staff members saw their vehicles targeted as part of a night of chaos which saw 16 cars damaged within two hours on Wednesday, workers reporting that more vehicles were “severely damaged” the next day.

Hospital staff are now asked to submit images from on-board cameras that could help catch the culprits.

A town hall meeting will be held Thursday at Invergowrie Parish Church to discuss concerns of local residents after weeks of problems, including an incident where a father discovered teenagers climbing into the back of his unlocked car.

Officers believe that all of the incidents are linked, including a break and enter and attempted theft from Scotmid Invergowrie, and have asked anyone with information to introduce themselves.

The photos show a rock broken by the window of a car and deep gouges left in the bodywork.

Hospital employee, who asked not to be named, said she had just finished a busy night shift Wednesday when she returned to the Medipark parking lot to find her broken passenger window and left glass scattered on the seats.

She confirmed that several of her colleagues at Ninewells had been affected and it is understood that valuables were removed from a number of the vehicles involved.

West End Councilor Fraser Macpherson said it was “very concerning” to hear that vandalism had spread to his parish and insisted that the matter be resolved now “as soon as possible”.

He said, “I contacted the chief inspector to obtain assurances that the police were paying this important attention.

“The technology park and the Ninewells Hospital are part of the West End district and it is very worrying to see this type of senseless violence. It’s not just shameful, you really have to hit it in the head as soon as possible. “

NHS Tayside said Police Scotland had requested information about the break and enter to be shared with all staff at Ninewells Hospital, as well as a request for any footage taken at that time.

A spokesperson said, “The police asked us to share information about the incidents with Ninewells staff to see if anyone parked in the area could help with information or images from on-board cameras.

“We have sent an email to Ninewells staff to this effect to inform anyone who can help contact Police Scotland.”

The message sent to staff refers to the wave of burglaries in areas such as Mariner Drive, Gemini Crescent, Luna Place, Wurzburg Court.

He says: “If a staff member has dash cameras and can check the footage between these hours, Police Scotland would like to hear from you.”

