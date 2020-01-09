advertisement

MILL CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The owner of a horse is stunned and disgusted after the animal is shot and killed. Now he is trying to find the shooter.

The horse was shot and killed on his property in Lycoming County last week.

Ted Baker was working when he was called by his neighbor who told him his horse was on the ground and in great pain. When he got home, he found out that someone had shot his horse with a powerful gun.

Baker fought back his emotions as he described his 19-year-old horse Romeo.

“I actually had 19 years of Romeo,” Baker said. “I got him when he was 6 months old, so at the moment he was more of a pet than a horse, so yes, he meant a lot to the family.”

Romeo was shot and killed last week on Woodley Hollow Road near Picture Rocks. The horse was on Baker’s site at that time.

“Unfortunately, there are disturbed individuals in this world randomly driving innocent pets,” he said.

Baker says this has been a recurring theme in the area.

“It happened very close to me. Another lady, Jesse Snyder, had a pony in her meadow and so we hope to prevent this from happening to someone else’s pet. “

There is a reward for the arrest of the person who shot Romeo.

“I believe we are approaching $ 2,000 now, and even if we are nearly $ 2,000, I will guarantee $ 2,000 for the arrest of the person committing these crimes.”

Since Baker shared the story of his horse on his Facebook page, he says that the support from the community has arrived and that a few people have donated to the reward fund.

“I have probably been contacted by more than 100 people in the local community, who provide support in every way possible.”

Ed Alexander saw the story on Facebook and decided to donate $ 500.

“I thought the more money we spend there, maybe the greater the chance that someone will speak, because this kind of nonsense must stop. I mean, it’s just ridiculous, “said Alexander.

If you have information that leads to an arrest, you will be asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police in Montoursville.

