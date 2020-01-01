advertisement

Trainer Jenny Graham believes that the easy-running gelding Wandzel can develop into a beautiful horse at the end of the season and take the next step in his journey with a win on Thursday.

Wandjina’s three-year-old son performed well on the debut when he landed a final second behind Hard Lady in Taree almost a fortnight ago.

“I have some time for this horse,” said Jenny Graham.

“He’ll be a nice three year old in late season. He still has a lot to do, but we’re very happy with what he’s done so far.

“He scored an uncomfortable goal and we decided to go back early.

“With the turn signals, he was a bit slow and left a little further than we wanted to be.

“He hit the line really well. The winner had a nice run and was too good that day, but I was very happy with Wandzel’s run.

“I think he took a lot out of the race. If he can stay in midfield with a little cover this afternoon, that would be ideal. “

ADAM SHERRY’S TOP PICKS: TAREE

BEST BID: WANDZEL (Race 4, No. 6)

He slowed down in the debut and had to assert himself on December 22nd in Taree for second place behind the handy filly Hard Lady. It will be better for the experience and climb to 1,400 m, looks ideal.

NEXT BEST: ONEMOREFORLUCK (Race 3, No. 13)

Came around the field and finished Lady Llewellyn in Scone fourth on the half-length on December 13 before taking a tight second place in front of Mo’s Glory in Taree. Will recharge home.

VALUE BET: SOPHIES LASS (Race 1, No. 3)

Resumed on December 9 after a defeat just behind Tadema in Tuncurry after a tour. She will be fit for the run and can break through here.

FOLLOW JOCKEY

Newcastle’s AARON BULLOCK has a great season and leads the heads of government with an excellent strike rate of almost 25 percent. He has top rides again today.

QUADDIE

Races 4: 4, 6, 17

Race 5: 1, 2, 6, 16

Race 6: 1, 2, 5, 6

Race 7: 7, 9, 10.

Another horse that Graham likes is Graziano. While the three-year-old has not yet placed in seven starts, he has made some decent efforts.

At his last start on December 22nd the gelding landed in Taree in fourth place behind Oxford Bella.

“He just wasn’t very lucky and had to work a lot,” she said.

“I thought that this performance brought a lot of merit and he did a good job. He’ll make a nice horse. He just didn’t get that far. I think in the next campaign you will see a really nice horse. “

In the opening event, Graham’s line up girls can finally break through for his first win after placing in his last three starts.

The four-year-old has made a favorite in his last two games.

media_cameraTrainer Jenny Graham saddles the slightly grid Wandzel at Taree. Image: Getty Images

He finished third at Grafton and painfully second at Kempsey two weeks ago.

“He was a little disappointing at times to be fair, but it’s definitely a win in him,” she said.

“I just hope he succeeds and this win could be with Taree. I thought he was at home in Kempsey the other day when Zapluck, my friend’s horse, got him out of the concept.

“However, he is racing constantly and hopefully he can break through one of these times and that could boost his confidence.”

Graham reported that stable star Victorem has had a well-deserved break since his second in The Kosciuszko and Awesome Pluck have returned to work.

“Victorem will be back at the end of the month.

“He will start a campaign in late autumn, either at Scone or in Sydney, and then drive back to Brisbane for the winter carnival.

“We have decided to give him a reasonable break over the summer and he will bring back a nice, fresh horse.

“Awesome Pluck is back in the stable and preparing for the Country Championships. We hope that he will follow a path similar to that of Victorem last year. “

INSIDE MAIL WITH ADAM SHERRY: TAREE

RACE 1

Sophie’s girl was spelled after her fourth appearance at Scone in July. Resumed on December 9th in Tuncurry, just under a second behind Tadema after the tour. Is improved by the run. Summer Orchid makes her debut after two solid tests. In both of them she was runner-up and in her last try in Wyong on December 20, she was happy about the quick end of She’s Smart. Line Up Girls has been beaten as a favorite in its last two games. Looked at home before I went to Zapluck in Kempsey on December 16.

Bet: Sophie’s Lass wins; Chinella / Trifecta 2, 3, 5, 6.

Race 2

Music Box Dancer’s debut won over 1106m in Port Macquarie on October 27, before being beaten on the same course in ninth place over 1000m after being trapped. Handy victory of Graceful Star over 1450 m in Kempsey on December 16. The mile looks fitting. General Artie entered the class heavily as sixth at Jazzland in Wyong on December 19. On December 4, he fought with Bm70 in Gosford for third place against Rinviata. Onemore Sapphire was out of luck when he was checked and held. Always well back and drove off at the last start in Tuncurry in a race dominated by speed.

Bet: Music Box Dancer wins; Chinella / Trifecta 2, 3, 5, 7.

RACE 3

Onemoreforluck came home three fourths behind Lady Llewellyn in Scone on December 13th when he lost a long neck to Mo’s Glory in Taree on December 22nd I look forward to getting out of the leader in Canberra on December 15th, and only got tired for the last 150 m. Rise to 2000m. Kings Row tried hard when the third behind Lady Llewellyn made the final start.

Bet: Another lucky one to win; Chinella / Trifecta 13/1, 11, 12.

Race 4

Wandzel went a long way after a slow start, but made up ground when he debuted here on December 22nd as third of Hard Lady. Hitman did a few things wrong when he finished third behind Oxford Bella on December 22nd. Dawn Thunder finished second behind talented Lolly Dolly in Coffs Harbor on December 5th. Placed four of her past five starts.

Bet: Profit from Wandzel; Chinella / Trifecta 6/4, 8, 13.

RACE 5

Jay’n’jay led and sat behind the quick She’s All In at Queanbeyan. Last start on December 12th. No game for the winner, but the rest was missing. Slightly beaten in the last two starts. Debutant Cafe Royal has proven its worth. Game effort, running second after Skymist in Rosehill on December 2nd. Modified the stable and was not beaten in the Wyong trial on December 20 after Ralph’s Folly. Canford Mick was reviewed several times in the race, finishing fourth ahead of The Light Of Day on December 22nd. Handy second after Firefly Poppy in Port Macquarie.

Bet: Jay’n’jay wins; Chinella / Trifecta 1, 2, 6, 16.

RACE 6

Django Unreined will improve here for second place on December 22nd. He was working at the top and was just caught by Acoistix, who was racing on the outside. Danzibar Dancer completed the course on the TAB highways in Randwick and Newcastle before descending and winning in Tuncurry on December 9th. Chamisal will find this easier than his last races in Newcastle and Wyong. The tough second in Grafton three starts back after a long gap.

Bet: Django Unreined wins; Chinella / Trifecta 1, 2, 5, 6.

RACE 7

Persue won and placed four out of five starts in this campaign. Won at Coffs Harbor Two returns to third ahead of Alshahhad at Bowraville on December 26 after being held up in the street. Miss Devinci tried hard when she finished third at All In War in Queanbeyan on December 12th. All About Charlie came home sixth for Patagonian at the last start. Miss Eimar is better than her first run in Port Macquarie.

Bet: Stay tuned to win; Chinella / Trifecta 6, 7, 9, 10.

Originally published as a taree tip: Wandzel on the rise

