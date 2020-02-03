advertisement

Hall of Famer Ron Quinton has rightly helped star jockey Sam Clipperton make his comeback.

Clipperton will start his first race since September when he is a partner of the Quinton-trained Empress Bea in the Maiden Handicap (1200 m).

For the 26-year-old Clipperton, who took a longer break and even went on a surf safari in the Philippines to find his mojo for riding, this is a reserved return to the saddle.

“I’m happy to be here again,” said Clipperton.

“I have only one ride in Gosford and a few at the Kensington meeting (on Wednesday), but all three are being trained by Ron and I appreciate the trust he has placed in me.

“I had 56 kg in the morning (on Monday), so I’m gradually reducing my weight. I’m as fit as I can be without racing. Now all systems are in operation.”

RAY THOMAS ‘BEST BETS

GOSFORD

BEST BID: CAPTAIN SOLO (Race 2, No. 2)

He was impressed when he took a close second place on the 1200 meter Gosford circuit. Now fitter and brisk to get the race going today. Should win.

NEXT BEST: SANGRIA (Race 3, No. 2)

Fast filly from the Snowden stable, which is starting again. She won her girl in Hawkesbury and then met in Canterbury midweek before being spelled last spring. Founded by two recent barrier tests, well drawn and very difficult to catch here.

QUADDIE

Race 5: 2, 3, 4.

Race 6: 3, 6, 11.

Race 7: 2, 3, 4, 7.

Race 8: 4, 7, 8, 10.

FOLLOW TRAINER

The Peter and Paul Snowden stable has leading chances in three races – Sangria (race 3), Candy Bar (race 7) and Stablemates Warfare and Daredevil (race 8).

ALBURY

BEST BID: WISEMAN Race 2, No.1:

Was placed in six of eleven starts last week, including his third in a class 1 at Wagga Wagga. Well driven and back in first class. Ready to win.

NEXT BEST: THIS CAPABLE CAT (Race 5, No. 6)

Comed out of the curve and swayed between the runners before overpowering his rivals too late to win the last start in Corowa. This preparation has come back in a rich vein of form.

Clipperton was hired for Quinton when he was the Sydney master student twice in 2012-13 and 2013-14. Two successful seasons in Hong Kong, he made a seamless transition to senior ranks.

Quinton, one of the best jockeys of all time and eight-time winner of the Prime Minister of Sydney Jockeys, has wise advice for his former apprentice.

“There’s so much competition in the jockey room right now that Sam just has to work very hard to get back,” said Quinton.

“He has the ability and the work ethic.”

Can Quinton Clipperton make a fairytale comeback winner today with his very first ride on Empress Bea?

“Her exams were fine and she works well enough to run a race,” said Quinton.

Empress Bea had a start and ended on January 10th in Gosford behind the boom filly Tailleur.

Clipperton then rode the filly in a recent Randwick Barrier process when she was second only to Enamour.

“I think she has a good chance,” said Clipperton.

“She didn’t have a great experience in the first race, but she tried it well the other day.

“She worked well in the morning and if she brings that form to the races, she should be there.”

media_cameraSam Clipperton will ride Empress Bea in Gosford. Picture: AAP

Empress Bea is in the third row of TAB fixed odds bets at $ 4.80 behind the cloud factory trained by John O’Shea at $ 2.40 as a favorite.

At the Kensington meeting on Wednesday, Clipperton Quinton’s aspiring two-year-old filly Orpheum will ride in the Astern At Darley Plate (1100 m).

Orpheum looked promising when it debuted as fourth of Every Rose in the Gimcrack Stakes in October. She recently tested herself in Randwick in preparation for her race return tomorrow.

“She was competitive at the Gimcrack and I was happy with her process recently,” said Quinton.

Clipperton drove Orpheum in trackwork and described her as a “very nice filly”.

“She made good progress on the track,” said Clipperton.

“I had a bit to do with her before I had my break, and I rode her on the official two-year exams in September.

“I thought she had a very good race in the Gimcrack and she seems to have gotten bigger and stronger.”

Clipperton’s other ride at the Kensington meeting is Quinton’s promising four-year-old Seel The Deel at Davali Thoroughbred’s handicap (1400m).

“Seel The Deel didn’t have a barrier test, but I didn’t test him in the last campaign and he won his first two starts,” said Quinton.

“He’s fine.”

INSIDE MAIL WITH RAY THOMAS: GOSFORD

RACE 1

Cloud Factory, a well-behaved son of Snitzel, was the favorite on his debut last spring when he didn’t start in Hawkesbury. It continues today after two solid tests and will close. Empress Bea showed speed to take the lead early on the debut but was run over in the race won by the boom mare Tailleur. Since then, she has returned to the exams, where she has shown promise. Hardedge made its debut in an improving test and Smart And Sassy was taken off the track in the curve of the Tailleur race.

Bet: Box Trifecta 1, 2, 4, 7.

Race 2

Captain Solo was very good at continuing the mission when he missed the overhaul of Awesome Lad at Gosford 1200m three weeks ago. Fitter, perfectly drawn and Brenton Avdulla for riding. Carte Blanche drove quickly and fought well when he finished third over 1100m after Tawaret and will be competitive again. Moinda finished late in Muswellbrook and is a competitor, while Divine Approach is not out of this race either.

Bet: Captain Solo wins.

RACE 3

Sangria is a promising filly by super-sire I Am Invincible, which was written after several victories in Hawkesbury and Canterbury in the spring. She is fast and recently led into a straight line in a Randwick attempt but was later relieved by Coruscate as fifth. See the winner. Lanigera is the obvious danger. He’s resumed after a solid process behind the promising Mir in Rosehill last month. Havelka and Magic Talent are opportunities.

Bet: Sangria wins.

Race 4

War Baron was disappointing at the last start in Canterbury but has a chance today. This is not a strong race and although it has not been tried at 2100 m, it gives the impression that it will stay. Azarmin won two out of three in this campaign, but is also on trial at 2100m. Agosto is a strong stayer, lightly beaten, but he gets out quickly. It looks more difficult for Sea Spirit, but it improves with racing.

Bet: War Baron wins; Box Trifecta 1, 2, 3, 5.

RACE 5

Happy Candy did a long run of 600m and went wide in the curve, but paused and did her best job on the track when she drove for less than a second in Canberra over 1400m. She only had two starts and her last start will benefit her here. Wandonna came from the same race in Canberra, where she finished fourth. Just before the breakthrough. Startalk is another improvement filly that is worth considering.

Bet: Happy candy win; Schooner on Startalk.

RACE 6

Ondo Pasa’s sixth place at She’s Ideel in Canterbury was better than reading on paper because she worked hard at home. Has since won last Saturday in Randwick to frank the form. Ondo Pasa won the Wyong 1600m four times before starting several smaller placements in the city races. Copes well with the weights and only needs luck when running. The balance just couldn’t catch Mo’s fame at Scone and should go well again. If Oxford Bella jumps flawlessly, the race is on.

Bet: Ondo Pasa in every direction.

RACE 7

Moccasin Miss has returned in good shape with one win and two placements after three starts. She is now looking for 1200 m and only needs luck to run away from her unpleasant barrier. Fanciful Dream won three times in a row before not starting in Canterbury. Resume after two good attempts without blinkers. The inner barrier fits and will get the right run.

Bet: Moccasin Miss Every Way; Box Trifecta 2, 3, 4, 7.

RACE 8

Paulo Pace could be above expectations. He was very competitive in the provinces when he was last at work, his only unplaced runs in the city. Continues after two test runs, but is making good progress on this route. Warfare didn’t have the best luck right away and is the one to beat. Deepfields Raine was never on the track at the last start and is worth another chance from his good draw. Daredevils should be competitive.

Bet: Paulo step by step.

Originally published as Gosford Tips: Can Sam Return a Winner?

