Emergency personnel were at the scene of an incident in Rayeigh, where a horse and a rider were hit by a train on January 12. (Photo by Nathan Ritchie)

Killed horse, injured rider hit by train during snowstorm in Kamloops

Horses and riders were riding near Kamloops during the snowstorm

Kamloops this week

Police say a horse was killed and his rider was hospitalized after being struck by a CN train in Rayleigh on Sunday morning, January 12.

Kamloops RCMP Sgt. Sascha Fesenko said the train struck the horse and rider around 10:30 a.m. in the area of ​​Devick Road, off of Highway 5.

Fesenko said rail and highway traffic had been stopped for a short period while emergency personnel were at the scene and the horse’s body had been removed.

There is no word on the severity of the horse’s injuries.

The collision occurred amid a winter storm that has produced strong winds, blowing snow and sub-zero temperatures.

The investigation continues.

