Sundance: Brie used her own experience to write the Netflix film script with Jeff Baena, but his fantastic, bizarre attitude to mental illness never went down well.

The first 20 minutes of Jeff Baena’s “Horse Girl” play out like a gender-specific “Napoleon Dynamite” and begin with a bizarre character study before diving into unexpectedly darker rooms. Star Alison Brie, who wrote the film with her director “Little Hours”, achieves her best screen performance to date, gives Sarah a compelling sweetness, and sells both her clumsiness and friendliness, while keeping the film afloat when it is makes more confusing leaps. And this is a film that makes astonishing leaps and goes from character comedy to a fantastic research into mental illnesses that can’t shake their stupid beginnings, and adds a queasy layer of craziness to much more serious materials.

Sarah’s obsessions are small and cute: she loves handicrafts, her horse Willow, her weekly Zumba class and a curious, supernatural crime series with Robin Tunney and Matthew Gray Gubler in clever cameos. Her social life doesn’t exist (despite some gentle impetus from her caring roommate, a lovely Debby Ryan), but she loves her job at a local fabric store and her colleagues (especially Molly Shannon, whose Joan is the surrogate mother). The fact that Sarah is an object of pity even before mental and emotional instability occurs, as if we should feel bad for her before we have to feel really bad for her.

However, Brie sticks to a character she cares about and opts for empathy, even if the film aims to create weak distractions (yes, it’s funny that her roommate’s idiotic friend thinks he’s one burgeoning rapper, but what’s that supposed to do? it has something to do with it?). There is a long trauma in Sarah’s life, some are blunt (she visits her mother’s grave, talks to her stepfather about her death, and then the film still insists on flashback) and some are more graceful (their affection too a disabled friend, a reserved Meredith Hagner, is one of the most beautiful inclusions in the film). But the introduction of a potential love interest in the adorable Darren (John Reynolds, who works like a young Jason Segel) seems to signal positive changes in her quiet life. Not so fast.

Strange events are piling up: nosebleeds, terrible nightmares, sleepwalking and the tendency for Sarah to be distracted by water and electricity. Her sudden transformation into something much more sinister happens quickly, fueled by a dinner with Darren that redefines the concept of a bad date. But Sarah’s descent into – what? Madness? Instability? Genetics? Fantasy? something even more inexplicable? – occurs quickly, especially when the script seems to be steadily building on something less unusual. A nervous, often scratchy score by Josiah Stenbrick and Jeremy Zuckerman moves between the nightmare and the cheesy, which the acoustic scene represents for both a horror film and a bizarre comedy. It never sets in either.

Brie has said that the film is based on her own mental health experiences and that stories about Sarah’s grandmother and mother have been deliberately built in to better reflect her own life. The treatment of Sarah’s burgeoning illness is never disrespectful, but serves as an excuse for all her unpredictable behavior, all her quirks and fears, her sudden inclination to conspiracy theories on aluminum foil hat level and is finally passed as another idiosyncratic facet of her strange little life from.

There is evidence that Horse Girl and its creators have something to say about the sad state of mental health in this country – what happened to Sarah’s grandmother is attributed to the guidelines of the Reagan era, and Sarah’s time in an institution absolutely inadequate – but it is never researched beyond the essentials. Instead, Baena unraveled an elongated nightmare fantasy sequence that, on duty, forced Sarah through her own confused brain to get bizarre images of emotional substance.

While Baena and Brie’s screenplay packs a handful of minor subplots into airless bundles (again, the non-secret of Sarah’s mother’s death, the disclosure of what happened to Hagner’s character), more pressing issues are never fully explained (knowing that it is The sudden end to actual mental health struggles feels like an easy, crazy way out at best. Brie’s delicate appearance almost saves Sarah and “Horse Girl” from falling into the strange traps they set up for themselves and gets down to work in favor of weirdness, the faux art style, over everything the least interest in anything could offer healing, either for her star or for her story.

Note: C +

“Horse Girl” was premiered in the premiere area of ​​the Sundance Film Festival 2020. Netflix will release it on February 7th.

