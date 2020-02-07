advertisement

‘Horse Girl’ is Netflix’s latest psychological thriller that will have you guessing, even after the end credits.

No, “ Horse Girl ” is not the latest Marvel superhero film in which a wild horse bites a young girl, giving her uncontrollable superpowers such as super speed and the ability to always have beautiful hair.

However, the most recent title to add to the ever-growing list of Netflix originals certainly has similarities to the MCU that you might not have imagined.

The main character, Sarah (played by Alison Brie from ‘GLOW’), begins to suffer from anomalies that occur in her daily life, and she is desperate to know what is going on. Are they extraterrestrials? Maybe clones? Anything could be possible.

advertisement

‘Horse Girl’ on Netflix, with Alison Brie and Molly Shannon

Working as a saleswoman in a craft store, Sarah works closely with her colleague, embodied by the always brilliant Molly Shannon. The couple even talk about Ireland and the madness of Riverdance for a few minutes during the opening sequence.

At first Sarah looks like your typical 20 year old daughter, working at a dead end, yearning for something else in her life. But soon enough, we realize that her life is not as close as it seems at first glance. Sarah does not aspire to something more, she aspires to a group of friends, to be less clumsy and to stop having so many strange dreams. Beginning to believe that her dreams are not just happening in her head, this is when the disconnect between us and Sarah begins to happen.

Sarah begins to have trouble sleeping, waking up in random places without knowing how she got there, and strange things usually start happening to her without any explanation.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ieqemSsMxek (/ integrated)

She is not a trusted narrator. As you can see in the trailer, not everything is as it seems, and Sarah’s bizarre world – from which we have received brief moments before – begins to completely wrap her tale to the point where the viewer cannot to say what is real from what is not.

We begin to fall with it in a rabbit of ideas and visions which unfortunately gets lost along the way. ‘Horse Girl’ focuses on the subject of mental illness, trying to tear apart the way we, as a society, treat a person with a troubled mind, and the subject works to some extent. But unfortunately, the gain is not as great as you hope.

The highlight of the film is Brie’s stellar performance of this delicate character, a person who is obsessed with horses, and also with a TV show called “ Purgatory ”, which seems to be an even cheaper imitation of “ Supernatural ”.

If you’re in the mood for something slightly off the wall, try “Horse Girl” for its money.

.

advertisement