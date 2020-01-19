advertisement

ARCADIA – Three horses died in Santa Anita Park in three days, while animal rights activists continue to push for a nationwide ban on racing.

Santa Anita officials confirmed that a horse that had trained on the track this morning had died today, but they declined to provide further details immediately.

On Saturday, a 4-year-old gelding named Uncontainable took part in the first race of the day, but suffered an “ankle fracture in the front right”, according to a post on the Santa Anita website. “The horse was put to sleep on the recommendation of the treating veterinarian.”

A day earlier, on Friday, a 6-year-old gelding named Harliss was put to sleep after breaking his right front ankle during a race in Santa Anita, after finishing seventh in a field of eight in race seven. He was also put to sleep on the recommendation of the attending veterinarian.

The three consecutive deaths meant that at least 42 horses had died in Santa Anita since December 2018. Five horses have died in Santa Anita since the start of the winter / spring meeting on December 28th.

“Three dead horses in three days require immediate action,” said PETA spokeswoman Brooke Rossi. “The California Horse Racing Association has recently been given the authority to suspend the race due to governor Gavin Newsom’s laws, and now he has to do just that. There is no point in races and deaths continuing until all pending regulations have entered into force and the recommendations of the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office have been followed. If a track needs to be closed to stop death, close the track. ”

Meanwhile, officials from Santa Anita released a statement on Saturday reaffirming the route management’s commitment to equine safety.

“Santa Anita remains committed to transparency,” it said. “Our security statistics and event reports are publicly available on our website at SantaAnita.com/safety. Santa Anita Park is one of the largest horse training facilities in the United States with 2,000 horses. In Santa Anita Park, more than 420,000 horse races or training sessions were held last year with a 99.991% safety rate. ”

Santa Anita – and sports in general – have been under increasing pressure from animal rights activists and elected officials since the death of Santa Anita, which attracted media attention in early 2019.

The California Horse Racing Board will shortly publish a death report.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office found on December 19 that there were no death crimes, but made a number of recommendations aimed at improving California racetrack safety.

“Horse racing is risky, but it’s a legally sanctioned sport in California,” District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement. “Greater precautions are needed to increase safety and protect both horses and their riders.”

The district attorney urged state regulators to develop security enhancements to reduce horse death, including possible improved penalties for breaking the rules, setting up a flagline for reporting animal abuse or allegations, and mandatory inspection of racing and training facilities, as well as Checks of horses necropsy and veterinary files of horses that have died.

The report also included recommendations for identifying pre-existing conditions in horses that could lead to malfunctions, preparing route maintenance logs – including special measures in the event of rain or extreme weather conditions – and creating “safety rules” for owners and trainers. Jockeys, veterinarians and others who take care of horses.

The report found that Santa Anita officials have taken a number of security enhancement measures that “have reduced the number of fatalities in racing and training.”

Santa Anita recently introduced a PET scan device that can be used to image the brush or ankle – the most common area for injuries to thoroughbred horses – without the need to anesthetize horses.

“This state-of-the-art technology reflects a new standard of thoroughbred care – a standard that places the health and safety of horses and riders first,” said Belinda Stronach, chairman and president of the Stronach Group.

