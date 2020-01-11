advertisement

Police released shocking footage from a dash camera showing a biker thrown into the air in a biker 10 feet after being hit by a motorist driving on the wrong side of the road.

The horrific video was shared after the 35-year-old runner suffered life-altering injuries in the crash of 70 mph on a country road.

advertisement

It shows the driver accelerating in a blind left turn before turning into the opposite lane and hitting the motorcycle.

It can then be seen slamming into the ground before driving along the road and stopping about 100 feet from the Subaru car, reports StokeonTrentLive.

The rider is seen being catapulted through the air

(Image: PA)

The experienced pilot had a broken back, broken sternum and broken wrist in the accident, while his motorcycle was destroyed on impact.

The driver involved in the incident, which occurred in April of last year, has now been imprisoned for 16 months.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Florian Pratt, 41, from Nottingham, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday January 10 following the collision near Stocksbridge in April last year.

Speaking to Pratt while sentencing, Judge David Dixon said, “Anyone who controls a high-powered sports car must be aware of the capacity of the vehicle and their own capabilities.

“You disregarded the turn that led to this incident. The message should be clear. If you are driving a vehicle, you should drive with caution. “

The scene after the accident after the Subaru left the road

(Image: PA)

PC Phil Carson, South Yorkshire police highway police officer, said the biker would likely have died if he had not worn protective gear.

“In an ideal world, everyone would drive with caution 100% of the time, but this is unfortunately not the case,” he said.

“The accused driver had no point of conduct or conviction, but on this occasion he demonstrated an exceptional lack of judgment.

“Fortunately, the motorcyclist was wearing a full airbag leather suit which activated and inflated as he was propelled from his bicycle. Otherwise, in a collision at this speed, he would probably have died.”

Read more

Our most shared stories on social networks

He added, “We often see motorcyclists wearing shorts and sneakers, and they think it’s OK because they have helmets – they don’t. You may be traveling safely, but that doesn’t mean everyone is.

“Please make sure you are wearing the right kit, it could be expensive but without it your life could be in danger.”

South Yorkshire police added on Twitter that they had released the images “to warn people to drive safely and to urge motorcyclists to wear the appropriate protective gear”.

advertisement