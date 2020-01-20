advertisement

Hornsea One, the world’s largest offshore wind farm, is almost complete and will power millions of homes in Britain. The farm has an area of ​​407 square kilometers, which is more than 5 times the size of the city of Hull. Each wind turbine is approximately 100 meters long and the blades are 75 meters long – the total surface that the blades cover is larger than the Millennium Wheel. It is also further away than any other wind farm – 120 kilometers off the coast of England.

The world’s largest offshore wind farm off the east coast of Great Britain is almost complete. It will produce enough energy to provide 1 million British homes with clean electricity. https://t.co/3MgvHIcNu0 pic.twitter.com/WxKMxtCE8h

– CNN (@CNN) January 18, 2020

In the CNN video above you can see the wheel of the turbine turning. Each rotation of just one wheel equals enough electricity to power one house for a full day. In the video, the wheels seemed to spin faster than I needed to type this sentence. The video also shows us how the workers could build this farm. They had to live in an “offshore hotel” and work offshore to complete this.

There are around 100 people on this platform. They used a ship called the GMS Endeavor, which has legs that allow the ship to jack itself out of the water to accommodate the construction of this wind farm.

According to the video, Hornsea One will produce enough clean electricity in a year’s time to meet the needs of 1 million homes in the UK. This is electricity that does not cause or increase the problems of climate change.

The location of this wind farm is located in the North Sea off the coast of England. The total capacity will be up to 6 gigawatts (GW) and already started supplying power to the UK national electricity grid in 2019.

The completion of the Hornsea One is planned for somewhere in 2020, at which time it will have a total of 174 turbines.

Orsted, the company behind Hornsea One, used to be an oil and gas company. It changed its name from Danish oil and natural gas in 2017 to show its transformation to a clean energy company. We need more oil companies in line with Orsted.

