By Jesse Yomtov USA Today

Sunday

January 26, 2020 at 5:15 pm

Kobe Bryant was an icon of the Los Angeles Lakers for a generation, but it could have been different on his design day in 1996.

The Charlotte Hornets chose Bryant for their 13th overall win, but immediately replaced it with Center Vlade Divac for the Lakers. The 76ers took first place this year at Allen Iverson.

Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter accident on Sunday, has spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers and won five NBA championships.

It was a monumental summer in basketball history when the Lakers signed Shaquille O’Neal a few weeks later. These two led Los Angeles with Phil Jackson as coach from the 1999-2000 to 2002/03 season to three consecutive NBA championships. In 2000-01, the Lakers defeated Iverson and the Sixers in five games in the NBA final.

Bryant won two more titles without O’Neal.

“Charlotte never wanted me,” said Bryant in 2015. “[Hornets coach Dave] Cowens told me that he didn’t want me. It wasn’t about me playing at all [in Charlotte]. It wasn’t about.” I even play [in Charlotte]. They already had a couple of guards, a few little strikers.

The 17-year-old graduate of Lower Merion High School used trading as fuel for the rest of his career.

“I knew who Dave Cowens was and [was] pretty excited [to play for him],” said Bryant. “Then I said, ‘Oh, all right.’ I quickly switched from a smiley to a killer instinct. “

