A must in Traverse City has announced that it will soon close its doors permanently.

Horizon Books says they are in their final chapter after announcing that they will be closing within one year.

The long-standing community bookstore has been in Traverse City for almost 60 years.

They officially had stores in Beulah and Petoskey.

Once the Traverse City location is closed, the only one left will be at Cadillac.

They say they have no plans to close this store.

The owners say it is simply time for them to retire.

“I think someone could come to Traverse City. New blood, a young one, I would say, and they could make the book industry a big success, “said Amy Reynolds, CEO and co-owner of Horizon Books.

They do not yet know who or what will fill the space when they leave.

They don’t have an exact closing day but say it will be sometime in 2020.

