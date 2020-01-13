advertisement

Horizon Books has reached its last page.

They announced their closure this year.

“It is a loss. It’s a loss to the community. It’s a loss for the National Writing Series. It is a loss for local authors who can sell their books there, ”said National Writers Series director Anne Stanton.

Over the years, Horizon Books has been a community hub. The National Writers Series is a group that makes extensive use of Horizon Books. The closing raises questions about the future of their programs.

Community member Sarah Gibson says Horizon has been a big part of her life. “My family was heartbroken, certainly I think. My father said right away, “I remember when it was in the old building next to Miners North.” And he remembers it all the time back then, “said Gibson.

Another community member, Mary Rose Trubiroha, added, “It’s a very sad day and I hope someone continues Horizon Books just for the good of the community.”

Customers are not the only ones affected.

The National Writers Series is a long-time partner of Horizon. The announcement of their closure raised big questions.

“I’m going to have a board meeting on Friday about closing Horizon Books and how to move forward. So it’s up in the air, ”said Anne Stanton

The series of national writers was created to give a boost to independent booksellers.

Stanton says Horizon is huge for local publishers and authors … and their responses have poured in.

“I think they are one of the bookstores in Traverse City where independent publishers can sell their books. I put this on Facebook and there was just a huge spill of grief, ”said Stanton.

Horizon has committed to participate in the National Writers Series events until June. Meanwhile, loyal customers hope that a new owner is on the horizon.

