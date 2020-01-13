advertisement

VICTORIA – Prime Minister John Horgan says a natural gas pipeline across British Columbia to the north will be built despite protests and an expulsion announcement from some hereditary indigenous leaders.

The prime minister says the courts have ruled in favor of the project and the rule of law will be applied to ensure the continuation of work on the Local Gas Coast pipeline across northern B.C. at an export terminal.

The 670km pipeline is part of a $ 40 billion liquefied natural gas project.

Horgan says the project has received approval from 20 indigenous nations along the pipeline route and its completion is of vital economic and social importance to the region.

Bosses inherited from the Wet’suwet Nation near Smithers say the project does not have their consent.

Horgan made the comments at a news conference following a video meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, after a West Coast snowstorm delayed a planned meeting between the two leaders in Victoria.

This report by the Canadian Press was first reported on January 13, 2020.

