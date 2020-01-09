advertisement

Many of us have just packed Christmas and New Year.

But for one company in Lackawanna County, Easter is really a party this week.

Ryan Leckey from Newswatch 16 got a rare look behind the scenes at the Gertrude Hawk Chocolate Factory in Throop on Thursday.

advertisement

It is already crunch time for the candy company to start various sweet productions for Easter.

Below is what Gertrude Hawk Management says to be planning for the Easter vacation that falls on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

We will make 210,000 boxes of Bunny Smidgens for Easter 2020, which is more than 190,000 pounds of Smidgens

40% of the Easter Smidgens made are peanut butter with milk chocolate, by far the most popular and best-selling flavor

We make more than 30 different chocolate eggs at Easter, more than 35,000 pounds of chocolate eggs

We make 18 different chocolate bunnies at Easter, more than 30,000 chocolate bunnies

.

advertisement