ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – In St. John’s, N.L., there is hope that daily worries about life and death will slowly return to normal over the weekend.

January 23 was the seventh day of the provincial capital in a state of emergency, which was classified as a record-breaking snowstorm on January 17. In some areas, more than 76 centimeters of snow fell.

However, after days of military and civilian efforts to clear snow from streets and parking lots, the city expects the state of emergency to be lifted by January 25th.

This was welcome news for Robert Barrett, director of Barrett’s funeral home, who said he had heard from families waiting to hear when they could hold guards and funerals for relatives who had died in the past few days.

Corpses were kept in the morgue of the hospital, and Barrett said that city regulations did not allow him to be transported to his facility until January 23.

“We have people who died a week ago and whose families were unable to worry or visit,” he said in an interview. “It will be a relief for our families to go forward and go through the grief and healing process.”

Pastor Cecil Critch, a Roman Catholic priest in the Basilica of St. John the Baptist, said that since January 17, when the churches were closed, there were no funerals or other religious sacraments in the cathedral. He estimated around 1,000 people attending trade fairs on a normal weekend.

“It is very difficult for the grieving families,” said Critch during a telephone interview. “A funeral is part of the grieving process. You try to get through it and then a week goes by and you don’t have a funeral yet. “

Critch said he was looking forward to hundreds of church members returning to Mass on Sunday, January 26th, planning a sermon on texts dealing with crack healing in a Christian church.

Rev. Roger Whalen, archdeacon and rector of the nearby Anglican Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, said the parishioners want to get back together and received emails hoping the weekend’s emergency would be lifted.

“Some people can enjoy each other in the snow, but many people can’t. Being able to gather together is very important to them,” he said.

By the evening of January 22, approximately 400 Armed Forces personnel had been on site in the region and had completed an estimated 380 assignments from 450 assigned.

The city informs the residents daily about shops that can be opened during snow removal.

Mayor Danny Breen did not report a dollar figure on what the cleanup cost so far, but said he would work with the provincial and federal governments to cover the costs.

Breen said during a media scrum on January 22 that the state of emergency is expected to remain in effect until 6 a.m. on Saturday morning.

However, all doctors, dentists, naturopaths, and veterinarians were allowed to open at 8:00 a.m. on January 23.

