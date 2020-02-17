advertisement

“I start with the base, which is a tree,” said street artist London Kaye. “Once I understand, I will add all the adorable koalas and kindnesses and others. I am excited!” It was a cold and numb morning facing a corner of Wooster and Spring streets, and the wind cut like a knife , but Kaye, whose medium is the hook, seemed optimistic. With a white cap pulled low over her long blonde hair and wearing a pair of fingerless gloves, she attached a brown strip of crochet yarn she had made earlier to a chain link fence in front of the SoHo Chanel store. Kaye, who is thirty-one years old and based in Los Angeles, was in town to install the sets on a large scale – multicolored crochet creations attached to a mesh backdrop – which she had made for “Beyond Babel”, a dance performance inspired by “Romeo and Juliet”, who is based in Judson Church, off Washington Square. On the plane of L.A., she had carried with her a sports bag filled with crochet hearts, to be given to spectators. “It takes me a minute and a half to make a heart,” she said.

In town, Kaye decided to undertake another project: an installation of ten feet by eight feet of outback animals encircling a young tree, in order to raise awareness of Australian forest fires. “I like to do things that have to do with the news, but that also make people happy,” she said, tilting her head to consider placing a branch of wool she had just tie at the fence. Rummaging through her bag, she deployed a life-size rust-colored kangaroo. “Look, he also has a little joey!”, She said.

Kaye studied classical ballet during his childhood and learned to crochet in adolescence. “When I was in the ninth grade, I seriously injured my back, dancing, and that’s when it took off,” she said, tying a gray koala lying to the fence, then sticking his hands into his pockets to warm them. “I loved the hook. I would sell scarves to my friends. I was always the weird girl who brought thread to the parties. “She went to N.Y.U. thanks to a dance grant, and when she graduated, she started working at the Apple Store in the meat packaging district. One day in 2013, fiber artist Agata Oleksiak, known as Olek – who bombed monuments such as the Bull on Wall Street and the Astor Place Cube – came to buy a computer. “I thought she looked so cool,” said Kaye. “She had this crazy crochet bag.” After Olek left the store, Kaye reprinted the receipt so that she could Google her name later. “This is what led to the bombing of sons,” she said. Realizing that her hobby could find a larger canvas, she took a scarf she had made – “shocking pink and lime green and fuzzy” – and wrapped it around a tree in front of her apartment Bed -Stuy. She continued, pursuing projects that mixed a hint of twee with a heap of ambition: a thousand hearts of threads tied around Union Square on Valentine’s Day; a giant hook Jonas Brother nailed to Williamsburg during the winter storm Jonas; a huge slice of woolen green pepper pizza outside an East Village pizzeria. At each installation, she affixed a card with her Instagram handle.

advertisement

Soon, companies began to approach it: Kaye bombed a school bus for a Gap ad; a Brooklyn Starbucks; fourteen REDValentino display cases; and a Miller Lite billboard in Times Square. Brand projects allowed him to quit his job at the Apple Store and gave him the freedom to pursue his street art. Even if her creations are often dismantled quickly, whether by passers-by or by the owners, she persists. A few years ago, on the side of a Bushwick building, Kaye installed three huge crochet figures – the twins from “The Shining” holding hands with the boy protagonist in “Anderson’s” Moonrise Kingdom “- and angered local activists, who saw the work as a sign of the rampant gentrification of the neighborhood. “It was not the right room on the wrong building,” said Kaye. She stood on tiptoe on a foldable stool. “These three huge white children. It is a painful memory, but it was a lesson. She pulled the top of a koala’s ears over the jagged edge of the fence. “You can stretch and manipulate the yarn organically,” she said.

A woman in glasses with a purple felt hat approached the fence, eyes watery from the cold. “Oh, it’s adorable,” she said, soaking up the wooded scene. “I tried to learn to crochet recently, because I wanted to do stuff for my granddaughter, but I was so bad.” She laughed. “The friend who taught me was very patient, but in one way or another. . . my fingers . . . The woman looked down at her hands.

“Once you learn, it becomes so relaxing and meditative,” said Kaye encouragingly. She turned to the fence, her own fingers flying nimbly, tying a sheet of wool on top of a branch of wool. “The hook is very forgiving.” ♦

advertisement