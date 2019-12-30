advertisement

HONG KONG – Hong Kong will end 2019 with numerous protests planned for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day aimed at disrupting celebrations and shopping at the Asian financial center, which has seen an increase in clashes between police and protesters since Christmas.

Events dubbed “Suck the Eve” and “Shop With You” are set for Tuesday’s New Year’s Eve in areas including the Lan Kwai Fong party area, picturesque Victoria Harbor, and popular shopping malls, according to social media reports .

A pro-democracy march January 1 has been given permission by police and will start from a large park in Causeway Bay and end in the central business district.

advertisement

Organizers of the Civil Rights Front were behind the million-plus peace marches in June and held a mass protest earlier in December, which they said had about 800,000 people in attendance.

“On New Year’s Day, we have to show our solidarity … to resist the government. We hope the Hong Kong people come on the road to the future of Hong Kong,” said Jimmy Sham, a group leader.

The protests began in June in response to a now-drawn-out bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China, where the courts are controlled by the Communist Party, and have evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement.

Police said they would deploy crowd control patrols on Tuesday and urged the marchers to remain quiet on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, Police Commissioner Chris Tang thanked his frontline officers for protecting Hong Kong’s “security and stability” and issued a warning to protesters.

“If you use violence, you will not receive public support. We, the police, will do our best to arrest you, “Tang said.

Demonstrations planned for the New Year continue in a clash since Christmas Eve, when riot police fired tear gas at thousands of protesters after clashes in shopping centers and a major tourist district.

As protests – now in their seventh month – have dwindled in intensity and size in recent weeks, marches or rallies continue to take place almost daily.

A rally is planned in the central district Monday night to remember people killed or injured during protests.

More than 2,000 protesters have been injured since June.

While there are no official death tolls, student Chow Tsz-lok died after a steep decline during a pro-democracy rally in November. Numerous suicides have been linked to the movement.

Police arrested 34 over the weekend and used pepper spray to spread a rally aimed at disrupting the retail business near the border with mainland China.

More than 6,000 protesters have been detained since the start of challenges to the extradition bill, seen as an example of Beijing’s interference with the promised freedoms in the special administrative region when Britain returned to Hong Kong in China in 1997.

China denies the claims and says it is committed to the “one country, two systems” formula set at the time, and blames foreign countries including Britain and the United States for stirring up unrest.

The protests have hit the Hong Kong economy, already pulling out of the aftermath of the US-China trade war. Trade figures on Monday showed exports fall 1.4% year-on-year in November and imports dropped 5.8%, with both projected for a clean sweep of negative monthly figures in 2019.

Paul Chan, the city’s financial secretary, said Sunday that a fourth-quarter GDP decline was “inevitable”.

To alleviate the “pain” of the economic downturn, he said the government budget in February would focus on boosting the economy, protecting unemployment and alleviating the “plight” of people and enterprises. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Writing by Farah Master, Marius Zaharia; Editing by Catherine Evans)

advertisement