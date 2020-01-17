advertisement

A Hong Kong student who was involved in organizing a volunteer medical group to support the protest movement for democracy and freedom was recently arrested in China, the medical group and its classmates said.

Kwok Chun-fung, known for his nickname “Fat Kid”, is a co-founder of the FindcMed telegram group, which is supposed to support demonstrators injured and tear gas victims in clashes with the police.

He has been detained since January 8 for being charged with “prostitution”. According to Chinese law, he is punished for 10 to 15 days in prison.

Simon Cheng, a former employee of the British consulate in Hong Kong, had to file the same charges on a short business trip to the Chinese city of Shenzhen last August. Cheng, who has since fled to London from his hometown, said the police tortured him and forced him to confess to the Chinese state media.

Democracy protesters, wearing masks, depicting former British consulate employee Simon Cheng, will gather in front of the British Consulate general’s building in Hong Kong on November 29, 2019. (Nicolas Asfouri / AFP via Getty Images)

Kwok disappeared early in the morning on January 8 when he was on the phone with another paramedic administrator, Little Cow. In a post in the popular reddit-like protest forum LIHKG, Little Cow reported on the moments before and after Kwok’s arrest and called for help.

During the call, Kwok told Little Cow that he got up to open the door. The little cow said he heard Kwok go to open the door and then footsteps before her call was cut off.

Little Cow said that he had not heard from Kwok since, but had learned from Kwok’s roommates that Kwok was under administrative arrest. The roommate said the police detained him for 24 hours and deleted his telegram account.

Little Cow also said that Kwok added a new member to the telegram group on January 9 without consulting the others, and raised concerns that the police may have taken control of his account. The person didn’t reply to Little Cow’s private messages.

Kwoks University sent a statement to students on January 15 that the Hong Kong media said Kwok had been detained in a hotel with a woman and 2,300 yuan ($ 334). The statement also states that Kwok was exposed to two other allegations of prostitution in November and December 2019, and that he had admitted this.

One student told AFP on anonymity that he should “appreciate our chance to study here as we will graduate in six months.” “

In response to the lawsuit against Kwok, the medical group told the Hong Kong media that it was an “old tactic” used by the pro-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) government led by Carrie Lam, and that they were “not surprised” would speak for themselves, “they said.

The group announced on January 16 that they would reject future comments because the case had entered legal proceedings.

Feelings in Hong Kong

This photo dated September 7, 2019 shows “Grandpa Wong” (C), 85, who protects protesters from the police by holding his walking stick with other volunteers with “silver hair” in Tung Chung District in Hong Kong. (Vivek Prakash / AFP via Getty Images)

The former British colony of Hong Kong was transferred to Chinese rule in 1997 under the “One Country, Two Systems” framework and promised the region a high degree of political autonomy for at least 50 years. The city has been plagued by protests for democracy and freedom for more than half a year because of fears that the city will lose its fundamental freedoms to the ruling CCP regime on the mainland.

A December survey by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute found that young people between the ages of 14 and 29 supported most protests of all Hong Kong residents, with nearly nine in ten expressing their support. A total of 59 percent of Hong Kong residents supported the protests, more than a third said they had participated directly in the protests. 1,021 people were interviewed in the survey.

Lawmaker Claudia Mo (R), responsible for democracy in Hong Kong, is surrounded by security forces and shouts: “Free press! No persecution! “As General Manager Carrie Lam (not pictured) arrives in Hong Kong before the Legislative Council (Legco) on October 10, 2018 to deliver her keynote speech. (Anthony Wallace / AFP via Getty Images)

According to a survey by the same institute of 1,011 Hong Kong residents on January 10, Lam, who is committed to the protests, had a rating of 21.5 percent and a net popularity of minus 66 percent.

In their last press conference on Thursday, Lam claimed that the youth who were often at the forefront of the protests acted from “temporary misunderstandings” and added that “there is reason to believe that” one country, two systems “. .. will not change after 2047. “

She was greeted by around a dozen opposition lawmakers who held posters as they sang, “Carrie Lam, resign.”

The Hong Kong police have fired more than 16,000 rounds of tear gas since June and arrested around 7,000 for protest. About 400 of the arrests took place during the 1 million New Year’s protest.

Police are reportedly considering using stun guns and other stun guns to police officers, the South China Morning Post and TVB reported, citing unnamed sources.

When asked by lawmakers, the city’s chief of security did not answer directly, but said that the security bureau will “support any method that allows the police to deal better with rioters and reduce (sic) the risk of injury. both parties.”

