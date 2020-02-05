advertisement

In the midst of months of protests against democracy, Christmas sales in Hong Kong slumped in the fourth quarter, especially in December.

The Hong Kong census and statistics department today reported a decline in sales for December 2019, as tourists were suspicious and potential buyers stayed in their homes.

Retail sales were estimated to decrease 11.1% to $ 431.2 billion in fiscal 2019, a 12.3% decrease in volume compared to the previous year.

The sluggish sales are due to the slump in tourism in the region, which was due to months of protests per democracy and social unrest. Data released by the Hong Kong Tourism Board last month showed that visitor numbers decreased 39% in the last six months of 2019 compared to the same period last year. A report published in December by the Hong Kong Retail Management Association estimates that 7,000 of the area’s 64,000 retail locations will have to be closed in the first half of 2020. 97 percent of retailers surveyed by HKRMA said they had financial losses. Since the protests began, 57 percent said the falls were serious.

Luxury fashion is one of the sectors for which the unrest is likely to have a significant impact. Analysts estimate that Hong Kong accounts for between 5% and 10% of global luxury goods sales. Several luxury fashion labels in the region have reportedly considered formwork doors, including Louis Vuitton and Prada.

During the Christmas business season, which is so important for retail, H.K. The Department of Census & Statistics announced today that apparel sales decreased 22.1% in December and footwear and accessories sales decreased 20.4%.

After an H.K. Government officials say the impact of the protests on shopping and tourism remains serious. The effects were exacerbated by fears of the corona virus, the official added. The virus, which causes lung-like symptoms, originated in China in December. So far, 427 people have been killed and over 20,000 infected worldwide. One death was confirmed in Hong Kong, and 17 others were diagnosed.

Hong Kong officials say the short-term outlook for retail sales is “crucially” dependent on the progress of the corona virus.

