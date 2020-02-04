advertisement

The novel corona virus, which comes from Wuhan, has caused a second death outside of mainland China.

In Hong Kong, local Princess Margaret Hospital confirmed that a 39-year-old resident had died of the virus the morning after his heart stopped beating, local media reported.

The man had a travel story to China. He traveled on a high-speed train from Hong Kong to Wuhan on January 21 and returned two days later after boarding another train at Changsha South Railway Station in Hunan Province, south China.

On January 29, he developed muscle pain and a fever. He was immediately isolated at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he was initially treated.

He tested positive for the virus on January 31 – the 13th confirmed case of coronavirus in Hong Kong.

Another 14 cases of the virus are known in Hong Kong, including the man’s 72-year-old mother.

According to the Hong Kong media, the man never visited a wet product market or a seafood market, nor did he come into contact with wild animals until the virus was considered positive.

The escalating outbreak of the corona virus began in Wuhan, a city in the central Chinese province of Hubei. City health officials suspect that the 2019 nCoV strain comes from a local wet market that sold wild animals such as porcupines and snakes.

Hong Kong’s health officials still have to confirm death. Local media reported that the Hong Kong Ministry of Health and the Hong Kong Hospital Department, a legal body that manages Hong Kong’s public hospital services, will hold a joint press conference at 4:30 p.m. Local time to talk about the city’s first coronavirus victim.

First death outside of China

The first death outside of China was reported in the Philippines on February 2 when a 44-year-old Wuhan Chinese died of the virus. He was the second confirmed case in the Southeast Asian country and a companion of the woman who was the first confirmed case.

The novel corona virus has spread to more than 20 countries and areas in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and Oceania.

Residents and hospital goers with face masks will walk in front of the Government Medical College in Thrissur, India, on January 30, 2020, where the first confirmed case of the SARS-like virus will be kept in isolation. (AFP via Getty Images)

Outside of China, the most common cases of coronavirus (20) are in Japan, followed by Thailand (19), Singapore (18), South Korea (16), Germany and Australia (12).

In South Korea, the latest confirmed case was a 42-year-old Korean woman who got chills on January 25. This is the result of a press release from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of February 4.

Previously, she visited Thailand and returned to South Korea on January 19. On February 4, the coronavirus was tested positive.

At the time of writing, the Korean woman had no travel history to China.

