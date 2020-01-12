advertisement

TAIPEI – Protesters of Hong Kong’s democracy and politicians have hailed a sweeping election victory by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen as a complement to their move that puts further pressure on China.

Some who left the Asian financial center after nearly seven months of often violent protests said they welcomed Tsai’s historic victory by more than 8 million votes, outpacing any previous president.

“A load has been lifted off my shoulder,” said a Hong Kong protester in Taipei, who gave his name only as Roger and said he was afraid of leaving Taiwan if its China-friendly party, Kuomintang, would take power.

Chinese-ruled Hong Kong authorities have arrested more than 7,000 people, many on charges of rebellion that could carry up to 10 years in prison.

“I hope Hong Kong can be like Taiwan, that in the time of our next generation, Hong Kong will be a democratic and free country,” said Ventus Lau, one of the organizers of a 1,000-strong rally in Hong Kong. against the Chinese Communist Party.

“That is why, in 2020, we must fight autocracy together with the international community,” Lau said Sunday.

Some of the crowd waved Hong Kong black protest flags with the slogan, “Free Hong Kong. Revolution Now, ”as Tsai delivered a victory speech in front of ecstatic supporters on Saturday.

“I believe that many democratic countries in the world, and many friends in Hong Kong, will feel happy about our collective decision,” Tsai said, expressing confessions in Hong Kong online protesters’ groups and groups in the Telegram messaging app .

The slogan “Today Taiwan, Tomorrow Hong Kong” has come out after the landslide victory, to express the hope that Hong Kong will one day have full democracy.

The former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997 amid promises that it would be given a high degree of autonomy and universal universal right.

But China’s tightening of the city and Beijing’s failure to deliver on its promises has fueled the unrest, in one of the biggest popular challenges for the ruling Communist Party since returning.

Many believe the protests have helped change Taiwan’s election in Tsai’s favor and give Beijing a rebuke.

Tsai’s government, which also won a parliamentary majority, owed Hong Kong more concrete support, said Roger Wong, a newly elected district pro-democracy adviser from the city who attended the victory celebrations in Taipei.

“I hope Taiwan can now talk more about Hong Kong, especially the young,” said Wong, 41, one of about 10 politicians who visited Taiwan for the election after a landslide victory in the November county polls.

While Taiwan has extended tourist visas discreetly, and has offered mid-year special admissions to Hong Kong students at several universities, calls have increased to amend the law with special provisions for the territory.

“This election is evidence that Xi Jinping’s strategy of keeping Hong Kong and Taiwan under control is a complete failure,” said Leung Man-to, a political science professor at Cheng Kung National University in Tainan, referring to the leader of the China.

“Taiwan has to provide some kind of official channel for people in exile in Hong Kong to seek political asylum … Tsai never dared to do anything substantial before, but she can now try to do something new, even if she provokes Beijing. ” (Additional reporting by Felice Wu and Clare Jim and Jessie Pang in Hong Kong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

