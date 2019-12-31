advertisement

HONG KONG – Hong Kong protesters formed giant human chains and marched through shopping malls on New Year’s Eve, urging people not to give up the fight for democracy in 2020.

Police were in power to quell any unrest and authorities canceled the popular midnight fireworks for the first time in a decade, citing security concerns.

Instead a “Symphony of Lights” was planned, which includes forecasts on the city’s highest skyscrapers after a midnight intervention.

advertisement

“There are no fireworks this year, but there will certainly be tear gas somewhere,” said 25-year-old IT worker Sam. “For us it’s not really the New Year’s Eve. We have to resist every day.”

As the evening fell, thousands of masked protesters, many dressed in black and wearing faces, stood in long chains along the sidewalks in some areas of the Chinese-ruled city.

On Nathan Street, a major artery on the Kowloon Peninsula, protesters on a chain stretching for several kilometers of smart-lit smartphones while passing cars and back-up buses and tourists in holiday hats and 2020-shaped glasses took photos . Many protesters held up letters reading “Let’s continue to fight together in 2020.”

Dozens of protesters threw flowers near the Prince Edward subway station, the scene of some of the most violent clashes with police this summer.

Demonstrations dubbed “Suck the Eve” in the downtown bar and Lan Kwai Fong entertainment district and picturesque Victoria’s Lounge were planned for later in the night.

Wong, a 22-year-old freelance photographer who gave only his surname, said he didn’t feel like celebrating the New Year.

“I can’t celebrate my birthday. I choose to stay here because we can at least sing a little and it feels like I’m with family,” he said.

The protests began in June in response to a now-drawn-out bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China, where the courts are controlled by the Communist Party, and have evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement.

The protest movement is supported by 59% of city residents surveyed in a study done for Reuters by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute. More than a third of respondents said they had participated in an anti-government demonstration.

BEST WISHES

In a video message to the New Year, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that more than six months of turmoil at the Asian financial center had caused sadness, anxiety, frustration and anger.

“Let’s start the year 2020 with a new resolution, to restore order and harmony in society. So we can start again, together,” Lam said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his best wishes to Hong Kong residents in a speech delivered by state television.

“Without a harmonious and stable environment, how can there be a home where people can live and work happily?” He said. “We sincerely hope for the best for Hong Kong and Hong Kong compatriots.”

Police say they have arrested nearly 6,500 people since protests began to escalate into what is the worst political crisis the city has faced in decades.

On January 1, tens of thousands of people are expected to join a pro-democracy march that police have given the green light.

The previous march organized by the Civil Rights Front (CHRF) drew about 800,000 people in early December.

New Year’s Eve demonstrations continue in a clash since Christmas Eve, when rebel police fired tear gas at thousands of protesters after clashes in shopping centers and a major tourist district.

“On New Year’s Day, we have to show our solidarity … to resist the government,” CHRF leader Jimmy Sham said. (Reporting by Jessie Pang, Mari Saito, Twinnie Siu, Sarah Wu, Tyrone Siu in HONG KONG and Ben Blanchard in BEJING; writing by Marius Zaharia; editing by Mike Collett-White, Philippa Fletcher, and Timothy Heritage)

advertisement