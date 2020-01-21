advertisement

HONG KONG – Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters gathered on January 21, six months ago, at the site of an armed mob attack on democracy-friendly demonstrators to condemn the police’s lack of progress in law enforcement.

Hong Kong, which is ruled by the Chinese, has been hit by more than seven months of unrest caused by a now withdrawn extradition proposal that would have allowed individuals to be sent to China for trial.

The youth-led protests, including mass marches, gasoline bombing and university camp battles, have since turned into a wider uprising against the authorities and heavily armed Chinese rule.

Hong Kong returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997 and promised a high degree of autonomy and freedom. Beijing’s alleged failure to meet these commitments fueled the protests and posed a major challenge to Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

China denies meddling in Hong Kong and accuses the West of causing trouble.

Some protesters in a hall below Yuen Long Station in a district near the border with China said of scenes from an armed crowd of white-shirt men who beat black-shirted demonstrators and ordinary people on July 21 last year to have been traumatized.

Men in white T-shirts and face masks attack demonstrators and reporters in the extradition fight at a train station in Hong Kong, China, on July 21, 2019. The still image comes from a social media live video. (Courtesy of Stand News / Social Media via Reuters)

A democracy-friendly city councilor, Zachary Wong, criticized the police for not preventing the attack and arresting none of the attackers later when they retired to a nearby village and were surrounded by officers.

Yuen Long District Council member Tommy Cheung, who helped set up a task force to investigate the attack, said none of the 37 men previously arrested, some with organized criminal backgrounds, have seen their cases brought to justice.

Jason Liu, a 29-year-old masked protester in the crowd, said he had lost confidence in police enforcement: tough demonstrators for democracy but mild allies for the government, including those suspected of serious crime.

“They always have excuses and justify everything they do as right,” said Liu, who was wearing a gray hoodie and was listening as the riot police surrounded the area. “It’s really unfair how twisted and biased law enforcement has become.”

So far, more than 7,000 demonstrators have been arrested in connection with the protests, including nearly 1,000 defendants.

Moody’s downgraded Hong Kong’s credit rating this week as the city’s leader flew to the World Economic Forum in Davos to launch a magic offensive amid the turmoil.

Despite the backlash against Beijing, there is little evidence that Beijing respects demands for democracy and respect for the freedoms guaranteed by the handover.

By James Pomfret

