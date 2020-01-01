advertisement

Thousands of Hong Kong residents took to the streets Wednesday for the city’s largest anti-government protest in weeks, hoping to inject a new momentum in a months-long movement that has seen violent clashes and many arrests.

Wednesday’s protest is only the second large-scale demonstration authorized by police after voters in November elect a majority of pro-democracy politicians in neighborhood offices. The vote, an annoying rebuke to Communist Party officials in China, opted for the longest period of relative calm after the city was first conflicted by protests in June.

More than 6,000 people have been detained since demonstrations on the legislation began, as they were rejected, which would allow extraditions to China. Protests have since expanded to include a wide range of demands for greater police accountability and democracy.

Demonstrators march downtown during a protest in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong, China, Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Kyle Lam / Bloomberg

An annual march takes on new significance.

A New Year’s Day march is organized annually by the Hong Kong pro-democracy camp. In light of the crisis the city is currently facing, and a population that is more politically engaged in a generation, many expect this year’s event to be bigger than usual.

The march began shortly before 3 pm. along a 2-mile route approved by the police. The protest street crossed some of the city’s most iconic landmarks and buildings, stretching from Victoria Park to the central business district.

“We must walk side by side and not forget our original intentions,” said Jimmy Sham, leader of the Civil Rights Front, which organized the march, at a rally. “We will not forget all those who have been oppressed and we will not give up on them.

Protesters, many wearing masks and wearing black, spilled into the park and the surrounding streets. Some said they were unsure how the movement would proceed in the face of a government that was unwilling to compromise.

“Nobody knows what this movement will ultimately achieve, but most people just do what they can. If no one comes out, then it would be the end of Hong Kong and all the beautiful things we are familiar with,” said Grace Ng, 30, who works in public relations.

Wednesday’s March themes include opposite pay hikes for police officers – many believe police have responded brutally to protests – and ending a perceived government crackdown on activists, especially teachers.

“We urge the organizer and participants to stay calm and rational,” Kwok Ka-chuen, a police spokesman, said before him. “Let’s start 2020 peacefully and get Hong Kong back on track.”

Police are expected to deploy 6,000 officers to patrol the march, The South China Morning Post reported.

People arrested by riot police sit during a protest in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong, China, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Kyle Lam / Bloomberg

Protesters clashed with police in Mong Kok, one of the city’s busiest neighborhoods, just as the clock was set to hit midnight on New Year’s Eve. Police used water cannons and tear gas against a small group of demonstrators.

Carrie Lam calls for a crisis solution.

On New Year’s Eve, Carrie Lam, the city’s confused chief executive, addressed the territory and called for calm before the protest.

“Let’s start the year 2020 with a new resolution, to restore order and harmony in society. So we can start again, together,” Lam said in a three-minute video message involving other officials.

“We need to address the problems at hand and acknowledge the deficiencies in our systems, as well as the deep-rooted problems and conflicts that have been accumulating for many years in our society,” she said.

